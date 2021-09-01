Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
GARFIELD — The Rigby South Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a Red Cross Blood Drive on Aug. 24.
Garfield Book Club is meeting 7 p.m. tonight at Sharon Blanchard’s home. The book to be discussed is “Salt to the Sea” by Ruta Sepetys.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had their family home evening activity at Cordon Park on Aug. 23. They played yard games and whiffle ball.
The Rigby YSA Ward was invited to a stake dance at the Jefferson County Fair Grounds on Aug. 27.
The Rigby South Stake is having a clothing drive. As a stake they are collecting new and gently used clothing for young adults and children. Once collected, they will work to get the clothes to those within the school district that can use them. Any clothing left over will be donated. Drop off locations are: Garfield 1st Ward — Heidi Turner, Garfield 2nd Ward — Whitney Stevens , Garfield 4th Ward — Leslie Schwabedissen, Garfield 6th Ward — Karen Crystal, Garfield 7th Ward — Kayla Bailey, Rigby 1st Ward — Katie Cook, Rigby 11th Ward — Emily Hayes, Rigby 17th Ward — Erica Price.
Heather Thornton and her family, got out their snow cone machine on Aug. 22 and invited people to come over and have a treat.
Jonathon and Samantha Egan are new in Garfield.
Eric and Amy Yorgason and their children are new to the Autumn Heights Subdivision in Garfield.
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 5 — Hudson Portman
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at (208) 709-6145.