LEWISVILLE — Larry and Nelda Drollinger had a surprise when all five of their boys got together and showed up to help Larry celebrate his 80th birthday in Arizona recently. Larry and Nelda’s sons are Brad, Scott, Layne, Lex and Kelly.
Sympathies to James and Julie Gneiting, at the recent death of Julie’s father, Warren J. Walters, 95, of Newdale, who died Nov. 9 as a result of complications from a fall. Funeral services were held Nov. 16 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Newdale Ward chapel, with burial in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery.
Kaydreanna Castaneda, granddaughter of Reuben and Jalyn Castaneda, played the part of the mother of Anne Frank in the Rigby High School production of “The Diary of Anne Frank,” held Nov. 15 to 19.
A new family has come to Lewisville. Bill and Beth Northrup have bought the former Davenport home (previously owned by Rex Brown), just across the street from the church. Mark and J. J. Davenport and family recently moved. The Northrups come to Lewisville via Idaho Falls.
Paul and Amanda Korth and family are off on a new adventure. They have moved to Costa Rica to work on a new business venture.
The primary presidency in the Lewisville LDS First Ward recently underwent reorganization. Amanda Korth was released as primary president, along with her counselors, Cindy Merrill and Julie Gneiting, and secretary, Kristen Widdison. Kelsey Hawkes was sustained as the new primary president. For her counselors, she chose Kristen Widdison and Mary Ellsworth, with secretary Michell Walker.
The Lewisville LDS First Ward Young Men’s program has also been reorganized. Michael Birch will be the new priest advisor, with Jake Widdison as their specialist; David Murdoch will be the new teacher’s advisor, with James Gneiting serving as their specialist; and Carlton Jensen will be the new deacon’s advisor, with David Korth as the specialist.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will premiere its new Christmastime movie entitled, “The Christ Child,” to start the Christmas season. This 18-minute film is part of the church’s “Light the World” effort this holiday time. It can be found at ChurchofJesusChrist.org or on YouTube when it premieres Nov. 24.
In the Menan LDS Stake, Perry Livermont, of Menan Second Ward, was released as a high councilman. Leon Clark, of Grant Second Ward, was sustained as the newest high councilman — he will also retain his position as stake Sunday school president.
Tyrell and Addie Bailey and family have moved to Cache Valley, Utah.
The Lewisville Book Club has been reading “Living a Life that Matters,” by Harold Kushner, this month. They will meet to discuss the book at 7 p.m. this evening at the home of Beverly Bramwell.
Scouting Roundtable will be held at 7:30 p.m. this evening at the Roberts LDS Church. All Boy Scouts of America Cub Scouts and Scout leaders are invited and encouraged to attend.
Former Lewisville residents, Bill and Becky (Blackburn) Vasas report their oldest daughter, Shelby recently received her mission call. She will be serving in the New York, New York Spanish-speaking Mission, and will enter the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, Feb. 4. She is the granddaughter of Bob and Vicki Richards and the late Dr. Hyrum Blackburn; the family lives in Pocatello.
Happy Birthday today to Roxie Ashbocker. Other birthdays this week include: Nov. 21 – Colleen Skaar, Madsen Ball, Shannan Sessions and Chloe Kerr; Nov. 22 – Shelisa Melgaard and Jennifer Kerr; Nov. 23 – Shad Melling and Peggy Jensen; Nov 24 – Autumn Chapman, Cheryl Hively, Brett Petersen and Megan Barg; Nov. 25 – Kaydreanna Castaneda, James Baird and Danielle Smith; and Nov. 26 – Randell Fullmer.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.