GARFIELD — Some people in Garfield are planting their gardens.
•
Doyle Crossley of Garfield is at home recovering from a broken hip and surgery. He is getting around some. Best wishes to him.
•
Steve Turner of Garfield has had his parents from Canada here visiting recently.
•
The Rigby Middle School FFA had a banquet May 14. There was a dinner and silent auction. All funds raised are going toward the student travel cost for their state contest to be held in Moscow in June.
•
The Rigby High School held a food distribution May 15 and all were welcome.
•
Youth in the Garfield area performed at a piano recital May 13. Those participating in the event were: Owen Gessel, son of Melynda and Mike Gessel; CJay Drowns, son of Melinda Drowns; Sam Richardson, daughter of Kate and Tom Richardson; and Ridge and Denali Turner, children of Steve and Heidi Turner. The recital was held at the home of Maurette Clark. Families of the participants and grandparents attended the event.
•
Kassandra Parker and Natalie Jenson are the new girls’ camp leaders for the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints.
•
It was reported that the Rigby Lions Club has been bringing their therapy service dog “Miya to Rigby Middle School.” They went there to give support to the students and faculty.
•
The Rigby High School Troy players recently performed two one-act plays at the Rigby High School Auditorium. The dual production was “Radium Girls” and “Just a Stage He’s Going Through.” The production was held two nights and the community was invited to attend.
•
Fifth Graders in the Jefferson School Dist. #251 participated in a music program directed by Debbie Madsen, formerly of Garfield. One of the songs they sang was “We are the Light.” It is posted on “I Love Rigby and I’m Allowed to Talk About It” Facebook (May 13) if you would like to see the performance of the song.
•
The Rigby High School/Middle School Mountain Bike Team coaches spent the evening of May 11 with a professional cycling coach honing their handling and teaching skills. This was so they can be the best coaches and mentors they an be to the students.
•
New hours for the Rigby City Library are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday/Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday/Friday, and closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Right now they are having a special on their library cards. Call them for information.
•
Diane Meyers of Garfield enjoyed a recent trip to California to visit her daughter’s family and their new son. Diane is now back home.
•
As of May 24 the Rexburg and Idaho Falls Temples of The Church of Jesus of Latter–day Saints are opening up even more in Phase 2–B. The First Presidency of the Church announced in March a new phase for temples re–opening. Phase 2–B allows for a temple baptistry to open for small groups. Contact the temples for more information and details.
•
Happy Birthday to: May 23 – Shelagh Davis and Amanda Mitchell; May 25 – Amy Bird
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208 – 709 – 6145.