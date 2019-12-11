New owners to manage Neves Landing in Dubois

CLARK COUNTY — CORRECTION: The Clark County WesternSprings Cowboy Church December meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Dubois Community Center, not at the Dubois Community Baptist Church that day.
Christmas and other holiday happenings are beginning. The Dubois tree lighting and post party seemed to have more people attend this year than in 2018. “It was a fabulous turn-out,” said Dubois council member Amanda Baker. She also gave praise to the city and county crews for plowing roads in the area during Thanksgiving time.
•
Maria and Salomon Martinez of Dubois had children and grandchildren at their home Thanksgiving Day.
•
Sandy McClure of Spencer had two Thanksgiving dinners. Her son Rick and his wife Karen had the meals at their place in Spencer. On Thanksgiving Day, Sandy, Rick and Karen, along with Dick Hunter of Dubois and Spencer and friend Dale Hall of Roberts, dined together. Then on Black Friday, Rick and Karen hosted Sandy, Dick and their daughter Jennifer, her husband Troy and their two children from Idaho Falls.
•
Jim Farley of Dubois went to Jackson Hole, Wyo. for Thanksgiving. He traveled with son James.
•
Larry Lee and Dave Hirschi have retrieved the last straggler cattle from the Red Road/Radar Hill area.
•
Damien Ruiz-Calzadais, son of Alvino and Angie Calzadais-Ruiz of Dubois, was baptized Dec. 7 at the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Idaho Falls. The family hosted a cake celebration party at their home that afternoon.
•
The apartment complex in the north part of Dubois has new owners. Greg Cobia and Jerry Stuart, both of Blackfoot, will now be working to remodel the units for rent. They also plan to open a laundromat there as soon as possible. It is being called “Neves Landing” in honor and memory of Richard Neves who was a well-liked teacher in Dubois. According to a statement by Greg Cobia, “Richard Neves had such a good experience teaching and living in this community. He was my flight instructor and a great man. Jerry and I both have decided that it will be named ‘Neves Landing’ because of him.”
•
Teachers in Clark County School District No. 161 had a day of in-service Dec. 7. The first semester of the school year ends Dec. 19. Winter break for the schools in our district will be Dec. 23 to Jan. 3. Classes will resume and second semester will begin Jan. 6, 2020.
•
Clark County Clerk Judith Maldonado reported that the school district has school board trustee seats open in Zones 1, 2 and 4. Contact the school district business office for more information.
•
Clark County Bobcats press on in winter sports action. Junior Manny Hernandez and Senior Bubba Summers are both competing in wrestling now with the West Jefferson High School team. The Bobcat junior high girls and the boys basketball teams have recently had games in Leadore and Swan Valley. High school and junior high teams are slated to play at home at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow against the Leadore Mustangs. There is a high school basketball home game scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.
•
Lindy Ross Elementary School’s Christmas play entitled “Holiday Song Search” is planned for 7 p.m. today. Call a school office for the location of the production. The band and choir winter concert will be Dec. 16. Music teacher Michelle Stewart has put in extra hours with music students. She directed the junior and senior high bands and the Clark County Bobcat Choir Club at their sing-a-long practice last week. The choir is an extracurricular activity for students in junior and senior high.
•
The Mud Lake Telephone Co-op will have a meeting at 7 tonight.
•
The Dubois Lions Club Christmas party is coming up. Those interested in attending can contact a local member to be invited to that event.
•
Happy Birthday today to Treva Holden May, Liliana Raya, Dominique I. Martinez, Kristy Grover, Randy Grover, Julie Kirkpatrick Vaughn, Cora Rowland, Bill Locascio, Garland Smith and Becky Berg; Dec. 12 – Austin Clements, Onni Wilson Lufkin, Rafael Hevillar, Bret Ram Taylor, Jaxton Crezee, Brad Finck, Millie McClure, Shane Jacobson, Yaetzy Paz and Dirk Schroeder; Dec. 13 – Bill Nordstrom, Laura Zweifel and Taneal Bitsoi; Dec. 14 – Destinee Costello, Shannon Costello, Jeff Ames, Nick Hillman, Carolyn Henman and John Car Phillips; Dec. 15 – Jayden Jesus Cisneros, Timena Schneider, Autero Cisnero, Ashlee Middleton, Callie Kidd and Kristi Barg; Dec. 16 – Joshua Perez, Celeste Mendoza, Lisa White, Justin Mennear, Jennifer Derryberry, Hermilia Love Hernandez and Jim Kilgore Hagenbarth; Dec. 17 – Kristine Russell, Kayla Stadtman, Jordyn Hurst, Branda Paredes, Dale Gust and Brandi Lee Stone.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Jay and Carolyn Henman; Dec. 13 – Felix and Lourdes Rodriquez, Dec. 15 – Kevin and Laurie Small; and Dec. 17 – Jesse and Judith Maldonado.
•
Time to go see if it’s snowing outside! Bye for now!