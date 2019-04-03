ROBERTS—Brian Padigimus, Tim Wright, and Geoff Padigimus have started a cub scout group for Roberts 1st Ward. They meet every other Thursday evening, and have been going over the basics of scouts to start with. If you have a son within the age group that might be interested in joining, please contact one of the three leaders.
For Activity Days, Roberts 1st Ward girls did a movie and popcorn afternoon. They watched Johnny Lingo, and the leaders each brought a different kind of homemade popcorn.
HK Contractors employee Nikey Merrill came to Roberts Elementary to do a presentation to the 3rd and 4th graders about excavation and mining.
Jordan Edelemyer posted in the Roberts Facebook page that a mountain lion has been seen in town. No evidence of the sighting was available, but it stands as a good reminder to be watchful of young children and pets while they are playing outside.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: April 4—Danna Beckman, Cody Kapple; April 5—Marie Ward, Taylor Berrett; April 6—Gary Jackson, Lisa Stibal, April Jo Fullmer, Kiaron Jackson; April 7—Krysta Morrarty; April 8—Clint Edelmeyer, Kim Bell, Emma Roberts; April 9—Phyllis Harkness, Wylma Cooley, LaRae Jackson.
