ROBERTS—For Activity Days last week, Roberts 1st Ward held a sewing night. Each girl was able to make their own apron, in preparation to help cook Thanksgiving dinner. The leaders, Julie Young, Elise Padigimus, and Kristen McKenna helped the girls iron their fabric, and taught them sewing machine basics.
A sign was put in near the new Mustang Park walking path, honoring Bob French and Ron and Betty Berrett.
Roberts Elementary school lunch as follows: Nov. 28—super hero taco, pirate’s pick golden corn; Nov. 29—Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans; Nov. 30—Super beef tacos, fresh veggies. Lunch is served with fruit and milk. Parents are always invited to come eat lunch with their children.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: Nov. 28—Elnora Long, Shantelle Merrill, Amber Fox; Nov. 29—Sally Lounsbury, Kyle Balster; Nov. 30—James Cooley, Samantha Wood, Edidt Sanchez; Dec. 1—Kathy Mitchell; Dec. 2—Lee Hemmert; Dec. 3—Javier Gudino, Mike Leal, Stetson Davis; Dec. 4—Tuckey Merrill, Hagen Clapp, Ryan Robison, Betty Berrett, Barbara Hyndman, Tiffany Wright.
