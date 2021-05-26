CLARK COUNTY — School days have ended now for CCSD #161 students as today is their last day before summer break. Teacher check out day is tomorrow (May 27).
Christian Cano, a CCHS graduate, spoke to students at the high school about his career as a mechanic at a Toyota dealership. He enjoys his job and says he got there with “hard work and dedication.”
CCHS teachers Dee Taylor and Jill Grover attended a Gear Up conference in Coeur d’Alene during the weekend of April 25-27. Taylor said they learned some new technology skills to help with parent engagement in their children’s education and career planning. She said there is a fun app for cell phones they can use. The Gear Up grant is a seven-year grant that helps seventh grade students as they work their way to high school graduation. They are encouraged to work towards higher education and/or begin a career. Teacher Kirk Summers said they will be having a Gear Up workshops in June that he will help facilitate.
May 6 was “Inauguration Day” for the Clark Bobcat’s new Associated Student Body Officers. The past school year’s officers welcomed in the new ones. President will be Elle Shifflett; VP – Andrea Acosta; Secretary – Scottlynn Tavenner; Treasurer – Jonathan Hawker; and Activities Manager – Rebecca Aguilar.
The “End-of-the-Year” Band Concert was held on May 18. It was the Beginning Band made up of sixth and seventh graders. There are many talented musicians in that bunch.
High School Rodeo district finals were held in Salmon on May 21 and 22. The results for “our cowgirls” Ivy and Ellee Shifflett were not known at the time of this writing.
The annual “Play Day” at Lindy Ross Elementary was May 19. After lunch, students in kindergarten through fifth grade participating in jumping and running competitions.
A book sale took place at Lindy Ross Elementary on May 20. Students and other interested individuals purchased books and other neat items. Most popular in the kindergarten class, said teacher Jolene Johnson, was a magic ink pen that includes a special flashlight to show the ink.
June 5 there will be a Car Show “For the Kids” at Lindy Ross Elementary in Dubois. It is a fun fundraiser being brought to us by Tamara and Weston Horne. The goal is to raise at least $1,500 for improving the track and field space by installing in a rubberized track and other athletic program needs. It begins with registration for any make or model of cars or trucks at 9 a.m. The show is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3:33 p.m. A raffle prize of a Ninja Blender Duo will be announced at 3 p.m. There is also a 50/50 cash prize drawing. On Facebook there is currently an alumni Class Challenge to raise funds. It is a friendly competition among some Mighty Bobcats! Go Class of 1980! …just sayin’.
Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had their seminary graduation on May 23. This school year’s graduates are Kylie Holyoak and Jonny Perez.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois reported that she attended a western regional meeting of 7K Metals in Salt Lake City. Ken and Renee Torgerson of Hamer, along with their daughter-in-law Raquel and her son Jud, were there with Bonnie. She was excited to see a thousand people there including a new group from Hawaii. That group provided entertainment at the gathering.
Connie Bennett Barg is now the Clark County School’s bus drivers training instructor. Bus drivers are always needed. Anyone interested can call the CCSD office for more information.
Despite rainy days, May 21 and 22 were community clean up days in Dubois. Friday was a free dump day at the county landfill. Dubois residents were given the opportunity to get help clearing out junk from their property and disposing of it for free. Root beer floats were prepared by Mud Lake Telephone co-op employees for anyone who stopped in from 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. May 21.
The May 20 Planning and Zoning special meeting was cancelled (see legal ad).
Laurie Small of Lower Medicine Lodge drove with her daughter Heidi Kinghorn and granddaughters Miley and Elsie to Boise to spend time with Laurie’s family. Two of her three sisters met up with them to help celebrate their stepmom’s birthday. Along the way they rescued a dog. Before they even got to Idaho Falls, they saw an abandoned puppy. They stopped to pick it up and then took it to animal shelter. Laurie told the people there that if “Sissy” wasn’t claimed in a specific amount of time, she would take her home. So, guess who has a new puppy!
Kriss and Heather Williams of Dubois held a birthday celebration May 1 with many family members. They had a “just because weekend”, said Kriss. Both Kriss and Heather’s parents along with other family members were here from Boise. The family did a lot of cooking, eating and touring around Clark County using all-terrain vehicles.
Brian Murdock, son of Amy and Brett Murdock of Dubois, is serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His mom said he is doing great for now in Las Vegas. He is waiting to go to Spain when travel is allowed again.
Dubois Lions Club elected new officers. In July they will be installed. Those officers are President: Allyn May; First VP: Kerri Ellis; Second VP: Elise Doschades; Treasurer: Lisa Ward; Secretary: Bonnie Stoddard; Assistant Secretary: Lisa Clements; and Lion Tamer is Kriss Williams. Jerry Pfenniger serves as Blood Drive chairperson.
Keep in mind the Clark County Roundup Rodeo Days on June 19 and 20! The Saturday parade begins at 10:30 a.m. on Main Street in Dubois.
Happy Birthday to: today – In Memoriam, Jane Allene Javaux-Frederiksen; Jasmine Jackson, Tosh Grover, Janitzi Furniss, Jenna Wilson Quayle, James Farley, Randy McClure, Andy McClure, Lucy Gil and Mark Christenson; May 27 – Dylan Snodgrass, Brandylyn Meyers and Sadie Laird Sperl; May 28 – David Jenkins and Jacob Taylor; May 29 – Tadd Eddins; May 30 – Maria Garcia, Jackie Hillman, Sue Furniss and Rachel Tweedie; May 31 – Dr. Blair Wilding, Joanna Figueroa, Matt Hoggan, Kim Melish, Joey Costello and Jeanette Holden; June 1 – Bailey Eddins, Jaylynn Little, Judy Keele, Michelle Brewington and Chandler Asail Hensley.
Wedding Anniversary greetings on May 27 to Guicella and Jorge Deonate.
Have a safe and happy Memorial Weekend. May we remember those who have passed on, especially those who served in our USA Armed Forces, with fondness. When you get the opportunity to do so, thank a living veteran for their service.