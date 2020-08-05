CLARK COUNTY — CORRECTION: the 4-H day camp at the Clark County Public Library was just a one-day activity on July 23 instead of two days as reported.
Brenda Laird, Director of the Public Library in Dubois, said the children’s book that is currently being featured there is “It Could Always be Worse” by Margot Zemach. She said, “It is a cute little book that reminds us to stay in a positive frame of mind. Anyone who is concerned about COVID-19 right now can visit our website and then order their books over the phone…I will prepare the order for them and take the books to them…in the library parking lot.” That website address is clarkcounty.lili.org Hours at the public library for Aug and September are from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, the hours are 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The library will be closed on Labor Day.
Clark County Schools are set to open on Aug 19. Both Lindy Ross Elementary and Clark County Jr./Sr. High school buildings have been sanitized. A Town Hall meeting for patrons and parents only was held July 28 to inform people of the precautions that will be used in both buildings at the beginning of school in order to stay in the “green” within Idaho public health standards. Interim Superintendent Dr. Blair Wilding led the meeting, speaking both English and Spanish. Information was given about protocol in the school buildings. Dr. Wilding answered questions about the coming school year and Erica Perez and Judith Maldonado were on hand to help with any language translation needed.
Registration for new students in the Clark County school district will begin Aug 4. Other dates and times for school registration are listed on the Clark County Bobcats page on Facebook. Please call the school main office for more information.
Scottlynn Tavenner and Ivy and Elle Shifflett attended a volleyball training camp at West Jefferson High School. They are getting ready for practice on their own court at Clark County High School. There will be a parent and player meeting for both high school and junior high volleyball girls at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 in the high school gym. Michelle Ames of Dubois will be the varsity girls coach this year.
Vacation Bible School (VBS) at the Dubois Community Baptist Church was a three-day event Aug 27, 28 and 29. The children had a good time learning about the Rocky Railway of life and how to trust Jesus. A team from the Water Springs Church in Idaho Falls came to Dubois to help with the VBS.
4-H Day Camps and other project meetings are winding down as the Clark County Fair is just around the corner. Aug 13 through 15 the fair will take place at the Dubois Community center. Check with the University of Idaho Agricultural Extension office for specific details. You can purchase tickets there or from a 4-H council member for the raffle drawing of the Dell Computer. Dave Hart of Kilgore said he purchased 100 tickets and hopes to win the laptop computer. As well as buying raffle tickets, there is still time to make items for the COVID 19 themed craft and photo contests.
The Clark County Sheriff’s office was honored to take part in relaying the torch for Idaho Special Olympics. Sheriff Bart May picked up the torch from Butte County. He and his deputies John Clements and Richard Lundgren then took a Sunday drive with the torch to make a video of their trek. Sheriff May said that each county in Idaho who passes the torch is making a video to send to Special Olympics. The videos will be compiled into one. Bart, John and Richard took the torch to some beautiful spots in Clark County which included the Three Mile area above Spencer, Castle Rocks and McGarry Canyon near Kilgore. They handed off the torch to Fremont county officials.
Lyle Holden of Spencer went with two of his nieces, Treva Holden May and Barbara Zufelt (and some of Barbara’s children) to the Civil Defense Cave north of Dubois recently. Deputy Richard Lundgren met them there to give them a tour inside the cavern. Barbara remembers being there many years ago with her grandfather, then the Clark County Sheriff, Earl Holden when they were there to pick up the remains of a murder victim.
Leslie Leek has returned to Pocatello after her annual stay for a month in Kilgore.
Nicolas Maldonado of Dubois celebrated his seventh birthday with family by taking a trip to the Idaho Falls zoo last weekend.
The City of Dubois monthly council meeting is tonight.
Clark County Commissioners meet Aug. 10.
CCSD #161 Board of Trustees meeting is also set for Aug. 10.
Happy Birthday to: today – Sierra Bovey, Andrea Rodriquez and Troy Spencer Taylor; Aug. 6 – Brian Murdock, Chuck White, Sam Jacobson and Bilseno Balderas; Aug. 7 – Layne Larsen, Dee Anne Taylor, Alberto Ruiz and Trina H. Martin; Aug. 8 – Jason Barzee, Nino Y. Mori, Monica Farr, Edna Valantine, Lonny Barg and Dwayne Hinckley; Aug. 9 – Rodney Lamb, Blake Peterson, Brion Egan, Kaleb Barg and Elle Shenton Shifflett; Aug. 10 – Gary Farris, Hallie M. Lufkin, Sam Kellom, ShayLynn Barrett, and Easton Harris; Aug. 11 – Tabitha Stewart, Kathy Frith, Kent West, Laura Kindness Langston, David Beard, Jim Tarpley, Todd Bowen, Chris Baker, Camila Sanchez and Brenda Laird.
Happy Wedding Anniversary today to Brad and Jamie Neel; Easton and Josey Harris; Travis and Jenna Quayle; Medicine Lodge “Mac” and Deanna Murdock; Aug. 6 – Dan and Wen Lantis; Greg and Laura Hayes; DJ and Jill Egan; Quinn and Sandra Jacobson; Aug. 7 – Bryan and Lisa Talamantez; Aug. 9 – Jordan and Britney Smith; Aug. 11 – Levi and Shontel Sperl.
Enjoy the hot summer days and cool nights. Hope to see you at the fair and please bring a bandana or some kind of mask to wear and/or enter your homemade mask in the fair!