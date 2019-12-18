LEWISVILLE — Natasha Meyers, daughter of Brian and Loretta Meyers, is getting married this weekend. She will marry Hyrum Southwick, of Cambridge, Idaho, Saturday in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A reception will be held in their honor 6 to 8 p.m. that evening at the Lewisville Community Center. They are registered at Target and Amazon.
James and Julie Gneiting traveled to St. George, Utah, where they joined friends, Byron and Diana Webster. They went golfing, riding the razor, playing cards and spending time together in the warmer climes of southern Utah. Byron and Diana traveled back home just in time to watch their grandchildren play basketball and join in the Christmastime activities.
Members of the Lewisville Book Club have been reading Christmas stories this month. They will meet at Debbie Ellsworth's farm house (the former Elmer Ellsworth home) at 6:30 p.m. this evening. Those attending are asked to bring their favorite holiday potluck dishes. The club members welcome new people to start coming to the once-a-month meetings.
Both the Lewisville LDS First Ward and the Lewisville LDS Second Ward will have abbreviated meetings Dec. 22. They will only meet for Sacrament Meeting; no Primary, Young Women, Relief Society or priesthood meeting will be held that day.
In 2020, Sunday meeting times will change for the two Lewisville LDS wards. Beginning Jan. 5, the Lewisville First Ward will start their Sunday meetings at 10:30 a.m.; the Lewisville Second Ward meetings will begin at 9 a.m. Lewisville First Ward will be the agent ward for 2020, so if you would like to schedule the building or the shelter, you will need to contact the executive secretary, Leland Smith, at 208-521-9976.
Congratulations to Judy Rosenberg's grandson, Kye Ellsworth, son of Brent and Katie Ellsworth, of Rigby, who recently won Mr. RMS (Rigby Middle School) 2019. Kye is also the grandson of the late Elmer and Sally Ellsworth and the late Val Rosenberg.
The Idaho Falls FamilySearch Library will be closed for the Christmas holiday Dec. 16 through Jan. 1. The Rigby Family History Center will be closed until Jan. 6.
Happy Birthday today to Carter Hooper. Other birthdays this week include: Dec. 19 – Alvey Beasley, Vanessa Telford and Lacey Killian; Dec. 20 – Wade Thornley, Curtis Thomas and Derrick Dickson; Dec. 21 – Hub Quade, Micaela Hernandez and Jason Staker; Dec. 22 – Ryan Holman; and Dec. 23 – Andrew Sauer.
