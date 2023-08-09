New Waring Park playground officially opens

Dubois Mayor Annette Eddins cut the ribbon at the new equipment center at Waring City Park on Aug. 2. In photo right are Austin Borresen, Mandy Baker, Joel Billman, Mayor Eddins, Dan Bramwell and Ace Hensley.

 DANETTE FREDERIKSEN / Special to the Jefferson Star

DUBOIS — Rain came to our county last week. Cooler, wet weather did not stop the Jimmy and Christie Stevens family of Dubois from their weekly trip, known as “Firewood Friday”, to gather wood for the winter. They and their sons Hunter and Holden were out in the hills on Aug. 4 doing just that. Christie said that they “have been spending our summer Fridays (when we are not camping) getting firewood.”

Jolene Johnson of Dubois went camping in Picnic Hollow near Spencer on Aug. 2-6. Her parents Gene and Cindy Johnson from Idaho Falls joined her on Aug. 4. Then her sister Nicole Johnson from Idaho Falls joined them on Aug. 5. They said it was nice and cool. They didn’t have to worry about it getting too hot!


