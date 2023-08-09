New Waring Park playground officially opens

Dubois Mayor Annette Eddins cut the ribbon at the new equipment center at Waring City Park on Aug. 2. In photo right are Austin Borresen, Mandy Baker, Joel Billman, Mayor Eddins, Dan Bramwell and Ace Hensley.
DANETTE FREDERIKSEN / Special to the Jefferson Star
DUBOIS — Rain came to our county last week. Cooler, wet weather did not stop the Jimmy and Christie Stevens family of Dubois from their weekly trip, known as “Firewood Friday”, to gather wood for the winter. They and their sons Hunter and Holden were out in the hills on Aug. 4 doing just that. Christie said that they “have been spending our summer Fridays (when we are not camping) getting firewood.”
Jolene Johnson of Dubois went camping in Picnic Hollow near Spencer on Aug. 2-6. Her parents Gene and Cindy Johnson from Idaho Falls joined her on Aug. 4. Then her sister Nicole Johnson from Idaho Falls joined them on Aug. 5. They said it was nice and cool. They didn’t have to worry about it getting too hot!
Kilgore native Patricia Barney Williams and her husband Revo stayed at the Barney family place in Kilgore on Aug. 5 and 6. Some of their family members camped there also. Pat and Revo live in Pocatello.
There was a ribbon cutting at the new playground in Dubois at the Waring City Park on Aug. 2. Mayor Annette Eddins and city council members were there to do the honors. A crowd of children, parents and other community folks were there to celebrate. After the ribbon cutting there were popsicles for all in attendance. Children and adults alike enjoyed trying out the new playground equipment.
The Kylee Jo Egan Memorial Moto Rodeo in Dubois on July 29 had a good attendance. The motorcycle, ATV and UTV events included pole bending, barrel racing and an oval race for dirt bikes. There were great concessions for the crowd. Much effort was put forth by members of the Clark County and West Jefferson communities. Proceeds from the event will be donated to a family who has recently suffered a major loss.
Lela Farley Marino, a Dubois native, has returned to her home of origin. She moved from her place of residence in Idaho Falls to the house where she grew up in Dubois. Her sisters Alcy Larsen and Ellen Mullikin, along with their brothers John and James Farley, worked together to ready the house for Lela to live there after the passing of their father Jim Farley.
Medicine Lodge Canyon rancher Lynn Hoggan passed on July 30 at home. Well admired by his family and community, Lynn lived at and managed the ranch for many decades. His parents bought a home and the ranch in 1947. After attending college and a stint in the US Army, he returned home to help his mother after his dad’s passing. Lynn was memorialized at the Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Aug. 4. Interment was at the Small Cemetery.
Chris and Amanda Baker of Dubois enjoyed a visit from Amanda’s aunt Nanette Gokey from Heflin, Alabama July 26 — Aug.1. Nanette is the youngest sister of Deann Ellis. Deann splits her time each year between family in Dubois, Alabama and North Carolina. She went with the Baker couple and her sister Nanette to Idaho Falls for thrifting, to Medicine Lodge to see the bison, ate at a local Spencer eatery and to West Yellowstone. In West Yellowstone they visited the Grizzly Bear and Wolf Discovery Center. Amanda said that they stopped at many places between Dubois and the Yellowstone area because her aunt is a “picture taker”!
Ellie Schwartz, daughter of Tyson and Lana Schwartz of Dubois, served as a Pee Wee Rodeo Queen for the War Bonnet Rodeo Aug. 3 -5. Pro Rodeo Circuit War Bonnet Rodeo Queen is Janessa Gardiner. Ellie was a contestant for pee wee queen in Idaho Falls on Aug. 2. Following the contest, she helped with the War Bonnet kickoff events and the mutton bustin’ fun. She is following in her mother’s footsteps as she competes in rodeo queen contests.
Stockton Cross and Stratton Sperl are participaing in Grid Kids football. Their first practice was on Aug. 3 at the West Jefferson football field. It was fairly cold and wet, but the players pushed through it.
Stephenie Stewart was sworn in as the new Clark County Clerk on July 31. She will be attending the Idaho Association of Counties in Salmon Aug. 15-17. She said of her new job, “It’s going great!”
Levi and Stephenie Stewart of Dubois will celebrate the wedding of their son Caiden Ellwood to Joci Randall in Idaho Falls on Aug. 14.
A new deputy clerk has been hired for Clark County. Ashley Leonardson is the new deputy clerk. She will step into the position that was held by Treva May. Treva will retire at the end of the month.
The Clark County Fair will be held Aug. 17-19. “Barn in the USA” is this year’s fair theme. There are several contests open to the public. They are: Antique barn items; Pies and Pastries (judged on presentation); Photos with three categories — barns, barn animals and babies. Check with the University of Idaho ag extension office (208-374-5405) for more details. Get out to the fair and support our 4H students, see some friends and have a great time seeing the barn exhibits.
Happy Birthday to Laci Fraser, Rodney Lamb, Blake Peterson, Brion Egan, Kaleb Barg and Ellee Shifflett; Aug. 10 — Sam Kellom, Easton Harris, ShayLynn Barrett, Hallie McKenna Lufkin and Gary Farris; Aug. 11 — Chris Baker, Kamila Sanchez, Dave Beard, Laura Langston, Kent West, Todd Bowen, Jim Tarpley, Kathy Frith, Tabitha Stewart, Cyra Cat Furniss and Brenda Hoggan Laird; Aug. 12 Alonso Martinez, Linda Grover, Hernan Perez, Andy Garcia, Laura Kirkpatrick Tavenner, Jessica Schofield, Nathan Laird Leonardson, Paul Peacock and Presley Nordstrom; Aug. 13- Bonita Opal Sudweeks, Esteban Ledesma, Nohely Rayes, Chad Hinckley and Eva White Peterson; Aug. 14 — Brittney Christenson and Cooper Sperl; Aug. 15 — Kruz Missay, Ann White, Dakota Billman, Joshua Christenson, Sierra Bovey and Tony Milner.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to Jordan and Brittney Smith; Aug. 11 — Levi and Shontel Sperl; Aug. 12 — Layne and Alcy Farley Larsen; Pastors Warren and Jane Cuppy; Aug. 15 — Amy and Shane Mickelsen; Sally and Steve Hinckley.
Happy Camping to you all! Enjoy the August days as you work and play. School will begin again soon for students and the harvest brought in from the fields. Please contact me with news from Clark County you’d like to share: 1980danettefred@gmail.com or call/text 208-221-5380.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.