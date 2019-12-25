MENAN — The Menan Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints young men and young women will be having a New Year’s Eve dance 9 to 11:30 p.m. Dec. 28. It will be held at Rigby Stake Center.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library story hours will not be held the next two weeks due to school being out for the holidays. They will start up Jan. 7 and 8. The themes will be posted at a later date. The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library regular hours are: Monday – 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday – 1 to 5 p.m., Wednesday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday – 1 to 5 p.m. and Friday – 1 to 5 p.m. Summer hours begin in June.
•
The Rigby Family History Center, which includes Menan,will be closed Jan. 6. The center’s hours are Monday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday–Thursday – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be someone to help with Danish records 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. They’ll close at 8:30 p.m. if there is no one to help.
•
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 27 – Nikki Poorman Dec. 29 – LaDee Raymond.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan,please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or email at ashurs@hotmail.com.