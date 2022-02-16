MENAN — The Menan 3rd Ward will be having an activity at 6 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Menan Stake Center.
Jefferson Joint School District #251 will not be having school Feb. 18.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be holding a Friend to Friend for Children at 10 a.m. on Feb. 19. You can view it on www.churchofjesuschrist.org.
The Menan 1st Ward Relief Society will be having an activity at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the Menan red brick church.
Nicson White, son of Nick and Glenda White of Menan recently returned home from his mission. He served in the Michigan Detroit Mission. He will be speaking in the Menan 2nd Ward 9 a.m. on Feb. 20.
Jefferson Joint School District #251 will not be having school on Feb. 21 due to President’s Day.
The Menan 3rd Ward will be having a Pinewood Derby Night at 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Menan Stake Center.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Feb. 16- Popcorn chicken, french fries, fruit choice and milk; Feb. 17- Cheeseburger, pinto beans, green beans, fruit choice and milk; Feb. 22- Chicken Chunks, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, steamed broccoli, ginger snap cookie, fruit choice and milk.
