LEWISVILLE-The two Lewisville Wards’ Cub Scouts had their annual Pinewood Derby last week. The top three racers were 1) Stone Nield, son of Eric and Kacey Nield, 2) Cy Hooper, son of Carl and Lacey Hooper, and 3) McKade Hawkes, son of Josh and Kelsey Hawkes. A great crowd attended at the Lewisville LDS Church, and the Scouts were all so excited to participate.
David and Suanne Ellsworth have another new grandbaby! Their daughter, Kayla Neilson, and her husband, Derik, were blessed with a baby girl, born Jan. 31, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She weighed seven pounds, ten ounces and measured 20 inches long. Her name will be Nora Jane Neilson, and she joins very excited big sisters, Ellie, age five, and Brooklyn, age two.
Richard and Diana Barney recently received their mission call. They will be serving in the Illinois Nauvoo Mission as teamsters and are scheduled to enter the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on April 1. They will speak in the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, March 10, at 9:00 a.m.
Fellow Lewisville First Ward members, Kliff and Beverly Bramwell, will be released from their mission to Nauvoo on March 4. They are scheduled to speak in the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, March 24, at 9:00 a.m.
In Menan Stake Young Men’s Basketball play tonight, the Lewisville First Ward will play Menan Second Ward at 6:00 p.m., and the Lewisville Second Ward will play Menan First Ward at 8:00 p.m. Both games will be at the Stake Center.
The Menan Stake is also sponsoring a Deacon’s Basketball Tournament and Skills Day on Saturday, March 9, at 9:00 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
The Lewisville Book Club will hold their February meeting this evening at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Cheryl Taylor. They will be discussing the book, “Courage to Be You,” by Gail Miller. If you like to read and discuss good books, you are invited to come and join them.
Our condolences to Wade and Amy Thornley and family, at the passing of Wade’s mother, Ida May Thornley, on Feb. 13. Her funeral was held on Feb. 18, in Dayton. Dee and Barbara Raymond and Richard and Diana Barney, also traveled to Dayton to attend the services. Burial was in the Dayton Cemetery.
Tanner Gneiting was home for a break from school this past week. He was able to enjoy some great skiing before returning back to dental school in Arizona — and snow there!
There will be a Red Cross Blood Drive held next Wednesday, March 6, at the Menan Stake Center, starting at 12:00 noon.
Wade and Amy Thornley traveled to the Gordyville Draft Horse Sale in Gifford, Illinois, and have added another member to their Belgian draft horse hitch.
The Lewisville First Ward is having their Humanitarian Quilt Day today, starting at 10:00 a.m. They will be having a potluck lunch; please bring something to share.
Happy Birthday today to Roger Jones! Other birthdays this week include: Feb. 28 — Joan Boyce, Mary Ellsworth and Udena Young; March 1 — Dan Hively; March 2 — MaKay and McKinlee Poulsen; March 3 — Kent Ellsworth and Darin Richards; and March 4 — Kristen Widdison, Kelly Pincock and Marley Jones.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.