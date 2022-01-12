MUD LAKE - There will be no school Jan. 14 for Teacher Prep day. Parent/Teacher Conferences will be Jan. 17 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be no school that day. You can contact your students’ teachers for locations and times for their particular conferences.
Driver’s Education class will be taught at West Jefferson. Students can sign up with David Gemar, the school counselor, at his high school office, by emailing gemard@wjsd.org, or calling the high school at 208-663-4391. The classes and most of the driving will be done during the school day for the third trimester. Sign up deadline will be Feb. 15. Any students that will be 14 ½ by the beginning of March can sign up. This includes Junior High Students.
Little Panther Wrestling will be open to students Kindergarten through 8th grade. Practices will be Wednesdays at 5:30 in the wrestling room of the competition gym.
Seventh and eighth grade boys basketball practice started this week at 6 a.m. in the main gym.
School lunch this week includes the following: Jan. 12 - potato soup, salad with ranch, wheat rolls, apple crisp, and milk; Jan. 13 - Burrito, corn, peaches, M&M cookie, salsa , ketchup, and milk; Jan. 18 - Chicken Nuggets, seasoned fries, mandarin oranges, condiments, and milk; Jan. 19 - Yummy Nachos, refried beans, salsa, apples, Rice Krispy treats, and milk.
Happy birthday today to Braxton Tomlinson and Elaine Davies. Other birthdays this week include the following: Jan. 13 - Val Sawicki, Bonita Smuin, Rawley Calder, and Tyllarre Ashcraft; Jan. 14 - Janie Hope, Peyton Scott, Deanna Rady, and Oaklynn Young; Jan. 15 - Mike Cope, Renay Torgerson, Zachary Baxter, Carl Lundholm, Jr., Krystal Bitter Anderson, Saige Moss, Taleesha Hillman, Kelsey Allen, and Tianna Erickson; Jan. 16 - Romero Pancheri and Cambree Hall; Jan. 17 - Taylor Smith and Ruger Petersen; Jan. 18 - Kimery Capell; Jan. 19 - Tom Wheeler, Darren Terry, Debbie Caudle, Mattea Rogers and Adam Rogers.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Jan. 14 - Ryan and Tasha Garner; Jan. 15 - Richard and Kim Korn; Jan. 18 - James and Nikki Bean.
Girl’s high school basketball team will have a game Jan. 12 at North Fremont at 4 p.m. The bus will leave at 2 p.m. They will also have a game Jan. 14 at home with Firth at 4:30 p.m.
The Boy’s basketball team will have a game Jan. 13 at Ririe at 4:30 p.m. The bus will leave at 2:45 p.m. They will also have a game Jan. 15 at South Fremont at 4:30 p.m. The bus will leave at 2:30 p.m. Another game will be Jan. 19 with Salmon at home at 4:30 p.m.
The high school wrestling team will have the “Jefferson Cup” on Jan. 12 at home at 5 p.m. They will have the Magic Valley Tournament in Wendell on Jan. 14-15.
Junior High Boys basketball team will have a game Jan. 13 at Salmon at 4:00 p.m. The bus will leave at 12:45 p.m. They will have a game Jan. 18 with Butte County at home at 4 p.m.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.