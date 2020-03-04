LEWISVILLE — Rodney and Yvette Boyce have a new grandbaby. Savanna and James Smith of LaBelle are the parents of their first child, a baby girl, born Feb. 25 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Her name will be Jaimesyn Ray Smith. She tipped the scales at six pounds, six ounces, and measured 19 inches long. Joan Boyce is the great-grandma.
The Lewisville Book Club is reading “Lucy Mack Smith,” by Susan Evans McCloud for the month of March. They will meet to discuss the book 7:00 p.m. March 18 at the home of Donetta Fife.
Roy and Joyce Jardine have a new grandson. Their son, Josh Jardine, and his wife, Darla, of Star Valley, Wyo. are the parents of their sixth child, a baby boy. Benjamin Luke Jardine was born Feb. 26, weighing seven pounds, fourteen ounces, and measuring 21 inches long. He joins two sisters and three brothers.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) will hold their March meeting 1:00 p.m. March 9 at the Grant Church. The history will be given by Bonnie Elser and the lesson, “Settling Canada — Early Mormon Canadian Pioneers,” will be presented by Mary Jo Holm. Visitors and new members are always welcome.
The Menan Stake Relief Society for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is holding a “Sisters’ Night Out” to celebrate the birthday of the Relief Society organization. It will be held 6:00 p.m. March 19 at the Menan Stake Center. A light dinner will be served. Entertainment will be provided by the Menan Stake Relief Society Sisters.
Former Lewisville resident Lynn Schofield and his wife, Heidi, and family of Shelley, are in Historic Nauvoo, Ill., installing wood flooring in several homes being restored for the new Temple District tour for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. One of the homes, the Edward Hunter home, is the home of the late Lewisville residents, Reed Hunter and Vaughn Hunter’s great-grandfather, who played a part in the history of Nauvoo and the early church. Others include the William Weeks home, who was the architect of the original Nauvoo Temple, and the William Gheen home, one of the workers on the temple. The restoration completion is planned to conclude in time for the Nauvoo pageant season. Lynn is the son of Bob and Cle Schofield.
The Menan Stake Young Men’s Basketball tournament will be played March 7 at the Menan Stake Center. Come and cheer for your favorite Lewisville team.
Long-time Lewisville resident, Nona Hunter, will celebrate her 99th birthday March 10. Nona Call Hunter was born and raised in Rigby. She developed many talents, was an expert seamstress during her teenage years in the Depression and played the piano in exchange for dance lessons in her youth. She married Reed Hunter in 1942, and moved to Lewisville, where she has lived since. Hunter has nearly always had a calling playing the organ or piano in church since 1939. Just two weeks ago, she substituted for the pianist in Relief Society in the Lewisville First Ward. She has four children, 18 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Congratulations to Nicole Boyce of Roberts, daughter of Kurtis and Lisa Boyce, who was married Feb. 8 to Kevin Weise. They will make their home in Rigby.
The Menan Stake is having a special choir which will perform for Stake Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held April 11 and 12. Stake members are invited to come and sing with the choir. Practices will be held 7:30 p.m. March 29 and April 5 at the Menan Stake Center.
Happy Birthday to: today – Kristen Widdison, Keisha Kearsley and Marley Jones; March 6 – Matthew Selman; March 7 – Dick Jones, Carole Ard and Amanda Jones; March 9 – Patsi Hinckley and Roger Nield; March 10 – Nona Hunter, Blake McCosh, Boden Brown and Jessie Anderson.
