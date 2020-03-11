GARFIELD — Norma Rounds, long-time resident of Garfield, celebrated her 97th birthday March 6. Norma was born in Hibbard and moved to Garfield when she married Roy Rounds. They have 10 children, 70 grandchildren, about 165 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Over the years Norma has grown a garden, taught piano lessons, done substitute teaching in the schools, raised chickens, sold chicken eggs and fulfilled numerous callings in her church. Norma also loves to attend the temple.
Savannah Gessel, daughter of Mike and Melynda Gessel of Garfield, is participating in the Rigby High School play “Footloose”. The play will be at 7:00 p.m. March 17 to 21 at the Rigby High School.
The Rigby Middle School students are presenting “Mary Poppins Jr.” at 7:00 p.m. at the Rigby Middle School March 11-13. The first performance was March 10.
The Rigby First Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints boys and girls ages 8 to 11 are having an Etiquette Dinner at 6:00 p.m. March 18. They are requesting that the children wear Sunday best dress clothes.
The Relief Society ladies of the Garfield First Ward for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will have a temple trip to the Idaho Falls Temple for the 10:00 a.m. session March 18. Meet at the temple or meet at the Church at 8:50 a.m. to carpool.
The Garfield First Ward Relief Society is celebrating the birth of the Relief Society Organization with a dinner and a service auction from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. March 12. Bring a service for the auction if you can. No money is needed for the auction, attendees will get points to use. A children’s class will be provided by the Elders Quorum.
Seven students from the Rigby High School Auto Tech Program competed in an Auto Tech Competition at Brigham Young University — Idaho March 5. There were 45 students from Idaho plus students from a school in Veil, Ore. Dakota Clark, son of Gary and Maurette Clark of Garfield, took third place. Jacob Grover, son of Tawnya and Gregory and Rigby High student, took fifth place.
Pickleball takes place from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. every Thursday 9 at the Garfield building for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Beginners are welcome and paddles are provided or bring your own.
The Garfield First Ward “Empty Nesters” Family Home Evening group meets Mondays. Contact Diane Meyers for more information.
March is #ShareHappiness Month. A Facebook page called “Just Serve-Jefferson County” has been created with the purpose to direct residents of Jefferson County to local service opportunities posted on http://www.justserve.org. This page is for everyone in the community.
Happy Birthday to: today – Serena Anderson; March 12 – Aubrey McGarry and Sharon Storer; March 14 – Maxine Crossley; March 17 – Jeri Ann Bradley.
