After seven decades of writing a column to cover the Garfield news, Norma Rounds can’t even remember how she got started. But she has loved every minute of it.
“I just love people and love to know what they’re doing and love to help them and know their stories,” she said. “I want to thank the Rigby Star for being so good to me and letting me put my column in.”
She started writing and collecting news at age 25 after she was married and moved into her farmhouse in Garfield. She had 10 children so took some time off, but got back to writing her column as soon as she could.
“I bet I’ve done it for 50 years,” she said. “It’s been a happy life for me. “
Rounds was born in 1923 in the Plano schoolhouse, where her father was a school teacher. She attended school in Hibbard and high school and Ricks College in Rexburg.
“I loved Hibbard. I love and enjoy the country and the people,” she said.
She married Roy Rounds, a farmer and they had 150-acre farm, with pigs, cattle and chickens.
“It was a big farm then and little teeney machinery. Farming is so different now. You can’t imagine unless you’ve seen it,” she said.
All 10 of her children were born in the Rigby maternity home. They all grew up to work hard alongside their father.
“He was a phenomenal father. All ten of them just loved their dad. Nowadays dads don’t want to be fathers, they just want to be friends. You don’t need to be friends. Be fathers!” she advises.
She wanted to raise her children right and was a strict mother. All 10 of her children went through the LDS temple and she now has 162 great-grandchildren.
“They are cute kids. I did alright,” she said.
Her son farms the land now, but she still lives in her home and she faithfully attends a session at the LDS temple every day. She goes to the Rexburg Temple on Thursdays and the Idaho Falls Temple the rest of the week.
“The house is empty. My husband is gone. I’ve lost two sons. I could stay home and cry or I could go the temple,” she said. “Life is interesting. It’s good. But I think we all came to have some sadness.”
At 95, she is finally slowing down a bit, but the alarm still goes off every morning at 4 or 5 a.m.
“I’m more tired now than I used to be,” she said. “On Sundays the family comes here. I do have a nice time with my kids.”
And she still regularly calls friends and neighbors and so many people who have been good to her over the years to find out the local happenings to report in her weekly column.
“I have really enjoyed it. It’s just been a joy to me,” Rounds said.
“Norma has been truly dedicated to her weekly column. Over the years she has missed very few weeks of having one turned in,” Manager, Earlene Poole wrote in an email. “Although unique in her coverage of Garfield, she provides information and humor for the residents of Garfield. I have enjoyed working with Norma through the years and hope for many more. She is truly an inspiration in her work ethic and commitment to the Jefferson Star.”
“I love the Star. I love Earlene. She’s been so good to me and that means a lot to me. Earlene always answers every question I have and never acts like she’s too busy,” Rounds said.
With nearly a century of wisdom, Rounds offers this advice, “Live up to your ideals. It sure helps if you live a righteous life and if you always thank Heavenly Father for his blessings.”