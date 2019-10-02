CLARK COUNTY — On Sept. 30 the railroad crossing in Dubois on the County A-2 Road, which goes out to Kilgore, closed for construction. There is an alternate route across the railroad tracks just south of that intersection. The crossing repair work is expected to last up to three weeks.
•
Graduates of CCHS, Cody Hensley and his sister Shayla Hensley-Mullen, both of Crescent City, Calif. were in Dubois in early September. Shayla’s husband Chris, their son Deegan and Cody all stayed with their dad, Ace. Then there were four generations represented as Ace’s mom, Eleanor Stevens Hensley, lives with Ace and Kathy in Dubois. The family rode all-terrain vehicles, went to the Memorial Rodeo and simply spent time together.
Kevin McClure was in the Spencer area for some hunting. He grew up in Dubois, graduated from CCHS, and now lives in northern Idaho.
•
Karen Wilson of Dubois had a visit last week from her daughter Donna Staples. Donna and her husband Mike live in southern Utah. They travel often in their motor home and get to see family in Idaho whenever possible.
•
Former Clark County resident Jolene Holmes visited with friends in the area one day last week. She stopped in to see LaNae White and other friends. Then Donna Thomas and Betty Kirkpatrick had lunch with Jolene at The Wild Hare Café in Dubois.
•
Sue and Richard Froshiesar of Boise visited their niece, Tamara Horne, Sept. 25 in Dubois. Tamara owns The Wild Hare Café. The Froshiesars often stop in Dubois as they transport travel campers and trailers to this part of Idaho. Sue is also a friend of Danette Frederiksen’s, so they were able to visit for a little while that day.
•
Bonnie Stoddard and friends went to a “hidden valley” recently. Brent and Kathy Bird from Ririe drove to Dubois to visit Bonnie. Then the three folks went up the Medicine Lodge Canyon to the hidden valley to explore the history of that area. When there, they found some rocks, animal teeth and other naturally preserved treasures in those lava rocks. After their trip there, they ate lunch at the café in Dubois.
•
During a Sunday drive to Kilgore, Danette Frederiksen was surprised to see some friends from Pocatello at the Kilgore Store. Larry and Heather Dunn had been camping in the Kilgore area while archery hunting for elk. The old friends visited and could have another one there during black powder/muzzle loader hunting season.
•
Clark County School District No. 161 has many new employees this school year. It seems the new teachers in the junior and senior high school have fit in perfectly. Nicole Siepert Ward is teaching math at CCHS now. Her dad, Joe Siepert, is a native of Kilgore. For now, she commutes from the Rexburg area to Dubois.
•
Heidi Small-Kinghorn, a CCHS graduate who grew up in Medicine Lodge, now works at Lindy Ross Elementary school. She is the assistant of teacher Jolene Johnson in the pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classroom. Heidi and her husband Wyatt live in Medicine Lodge Canyon. Their two daughters attend Lindy Ross Elementary.
•
The after-school program that has been known as Bobcats After the Bell is beginning again. Athletic and Activities Director for Clark County schools, B. J. Adams, said the start date is Oct. 7. The schedule will be 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; 7 to 8 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays. The program is for children in kindergarten through eighth grade.
•
Volleyball action abounds at CCHS. The junior high Bobcat volleyball teams played in Dubois against Mackay Sept. 27. The A and B teams (girls in grades six through eight) played hard yet lost to the Miners. Scores for those matches were: B team first game Clark 4, Mackay 25; Second game Clark 10, Mackay 25. A team first game Clark 8, Mackay 25; second game Clark 12, Mackay 25.
•
Junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams played against Ririe Sept. 25 on the Bulldog court . The JV lost their games and then the Bobcat varsity team won. The Bobcats then had a district tri-match day in Rockland with the Rockland Bulldogs and the North Gem Cowboys Sept. 28.
•
The WarCats football team played ShoBan Sept. 20. They won that game with a score of 60–0. On Oct. 18 there will be a re-match of the two teams at the CCHS Homecoming game in Dubois. Game time is set for 3:30 p.m. that day.
•
On the community calendar for today is the City of Dubois meeting at 7 p.m. Call the city office at 208-374-5241 for more information.
•
The 2019 Clark County Market animal sale results are as follows: MaKay Mickelsen’s steer was purchased by Ward Farms of Monteview. Brian Murdock’s pig, Royce Eddins pig and Kooper Mickelsen’s steer were purchased by Cache Consultants/Tod Shenton of Medicine Lodge. Joni Grover’s lamb and Brooklyn Murdock’s lamb were purchased by Neil Wood. Royce Eddins steer and Kooper Mickelsen’s pig were purchased by Richard Larsen. Sierra Eddins pig was purchased by Highland Hay LLC of Idaho Falls. Brooklyn Murdock’s pig was purchased by John Hagenbarth of Kilgore. MaKay Mickelsen’s steer was purchased by Bonneville County Implement of IF. Joni Grover’s pig was purchased by Randy Grover of Dubois.
•
Happy Birthday today to Venna J. Holden, Murvin Lindley, Julie Knight, Asail “Ace” Hensley and Virgil Valantine; Oct. 3 – Pamela Jenkins, Taylor Ewing, Joe Mercurio, Scott Hope, Jon Farr and T.J. Williams; Oct. 4 – Tyler Myers, Laura King, Bryn Tomlinson Thompson, John Toler, Chuck Wilson, Ashley Smith, MiChele Frederiksen Stefanic and Danette Frederiksen; Oct. 5 – Beverly Burtenshaw, Lisa Ward, Breanna Figueroa, Mattie Jo Hoggan, Joshua Grover and Dean Shenton; Oct. 6 – Kingston Arthur, Tess Genetti, Paiton Martinez, Jonathan Maldonado, and Edward Mitchell; Oct. 7 – Leah Bass, Heather Dart, Lucian Williams, and John Galentine; Oct. 8 – Antonio S. Aleman, Brian Crezee, Derrel Dickson, Sr. and Cory Shifflett.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings on Oct. 3 to Murvin and Ann Taylor-Lindley; Oct. 4 – Michael and Katie Jeppson; Oct. 5 – Dennis and Rita Eddins; Oct. 6 – Neil and Erin Wood; Oct. 7 – Ricardo and Lourdes Garcia.
Have a super October!