GARFIELD — The Rigby South Stake Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a “Fall into Service” activity 1 p.m. — 8 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the stake center. There will be several opportunities available including tying quilts, painting toys, braiding jump ropes, and crocheting around edges of bibs and burp cloths. You are welcome to attend all day or come when you have a few extra minutes to spare. Ages 8 and older are invited to the event.
”Coats for Refugees in Ukraine” is being hosted by The Rigby South Stake. New and gently used coats are being collected. The coats can be dropped off anytime between 1 p.m. — 8 p.m. on September 22 at the Rigby South Stake Center. (3800 East 100 North) Boxes will be located on both sides of the foyer for collecting. If coats are used, please be sure to wash them before donating them. This activity is being held in conjunction with the service activity listed above.
Ethan Ogden received his mission call to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Bismark, North Dakota Mission. He begins Oct. 17.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints played water kick ball for their family home activity on Aug. 29.
Jaysen Gessel, son of Melynda and Michael Gessel of Garfield, recently received a mission call to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will be serving in the Gilbert, Arizona Mission. He starts on Oct. 24.
The Garfield Book Club is reading “Vienna Prelude” by Bodie Thoene. The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Jana Snedaker’s home.
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 9 — Heather Thornton
