MUD LAKE — Terreton Idaho Stake will present a Pioneer Day and Family History celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20 at the Terreton Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center. A light luncheon will be served at noon. There will be something for everyone including the following: pioneer games for the kids, family history fair, using “Family Tree” program, getting ordinances ready for the temple, adding memories to “Family Tree,” indexing and the app “Relatives Around Me.”

The Idaho Old Time Fiddlers will perform at the Mud Lake Museum from 4 to 6:30 p.m. July 17. The museum will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Contact Trish Petersen at 208-243-1942 or stop by the museum located across the road from the Bank of Commerce in Terreton. Donations are accepted to support the fiddlers and the museum.

Happy birthday today to Lance Moss and Jordann Cherry. Other birthdays this week include the following: July 11 – Lauren Burtenshaw, Zachary Burtenshaw, Breven Newman, Jed Torgerson and Koby Bartlome; July 12 – Dilon Richie, Addison Newman, Mallory Barzee, Branson Engberson, Chance Sanders, Karen Coleman, Loraine Wilding, Oakley Highs and Jodee Jacobs; July 13 – Kami Brown and Kyle Holdaway; July 14 – Rex Rothwell, Tag Caulder, Kobe Virgin and Sammie Burtenshaw; July 15 – Camas Neville; July 16 – Layne Soderquist, Diane Baxter, Boyd Leonard and Jake Tanner; July 17 – Richard Nelson, Marco Reyes, Taylor Holdaway and Markus Stoddard.

Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: July 11 – Ron and Vicki Engberson; July 12 – Daren and Vonell Terry, Will and Angela Ricks; July 13 – Ernest and Nedra Perkins, Burke and Taleesha Hillman; July 15 – Clint and Tiffany Hillman; July 16 – Roman and Jan Pancheri, Keith and Shirley Wadsworth; July 17 – Van and Joni Burtenshaw, Ken and Kay Bare, Brad and Julie Park, Brian and Becky Allen.

If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856.

Load comments