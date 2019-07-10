MUD LAKE — Terreton Idaho Stake will present a Pioneer Day and Family History celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20 at the Terreton Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center. A light luncheon will be served at noon. There will be something for everyone including the following: pioneer games for the kids, family history fair, using “Family Tree” program, getting ordinances ready for the temple, adding memories to “Family Tree,” indexing and the app “Relatives Around Me.”
•
The Idaho Old Time Fiddlers will perform at the Mud Lake Museum from 4 to 6:30 p.m. July 17. The museum will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Contact Trish Petersen at 208-243-1942 or stop by the museum located across the road from the Bank of Commerce in Terreton. Donations are accepted to support the fiddlers and the museum.
•
Happy birthday today to Lance Moss and Jordann Cherry. Other birthdays this week include the following: July 11 – Lauren Burtenshaw, Zachary Burtenshaw, Breven Newman, Jed Torgerson and Koby Bartlome; July 12 – Dilon Richie, Addison Newman, Mallory Barzee, Branson Engberson, Chance Sanders, Karen Coleman, Loraine Wilding, Oakley Highs and Jodee Jacobs; July 13 – Kami Brown and Kyle Holdaway; July 14 – Rex Rothwell, Tag Caulder, Kobe Virgin and Sammie Burtenshaw; July 15 – Camas Neville; July 16 – Layne Soderquist, Diane Baxter, Boyd Leonard and Jake Tanner; July 17 – Richard Nelson, Marco Reyes, Taylor Holdaway and Markus Stoddard.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: July 11 – Ron and Vicki Engberson; July 12 – Daren and Vonell Terry, Will and Angela Ricks; July 13 – Ernest and Nedra Perkins, Burke and Taleesha Hillman; July 15 – Clint and Tiffany Hillman; July 16 – Roman and Jan Pancheri, Keith and Shirley Wadsworth; July 17 – Van and Joni Burtenshaw, Ken and Kay Bare, Brad and Julie Park, Brian and Becky Allen.
•
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856.