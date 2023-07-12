MUD LAKE — Terreton LDS Stake Youth will be attending a Pioneer Trek July 17–19. Local couples will be acting as “Ma and Pa” for the groups of teens. They will enjoy long hikes pushing hand carts, dutch oven meals, and games around the campfire.
West Jefferson Senior citizens center will have lunch on Mondays and Wednesdays at noon at the center in Mud Lake. The menu includes the following: July 12 — Taco salad, roll, fruit, milk, and dessert; July 17 — Perch, pollock, shrimp, rice a roni, fruit, bread milk, and dessert; July 19 — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable, roll, fruit, and dessert; July 24 Garlic butter steak and potato skillet, salad, fruit, dessert, and milk; July 26 — Million dollar spaghetti with beef, vegetable, roll, fruit, dessert, and milk; July 31 — Oven potatoes, chicken, vegetable, fruit, dessert, and milk.
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers will perform July 12 at Mud Lake Museum from 6–8 p.m. This is a free event, though donations are always welcome.
Happy Birthday to Dillon Richie, Addison Newman, Mallory Barzee, Branson Engberson; Chance Sanders, Karen Coleman, Loraine Wilding, Oakley Hughes, and Jodee Jacobs. Other birthdays this week include the following: July 13 — Kami Brown and Kyle Holdaway; July 14 — Rex Rothwell, Tag Caulder, Kobe Virgin, and Sammie Grimes; July 15 — Camas Neville; July 16 — Layne Soderquist, Diane Baxter, Boyd Leonard, and Jake Tanner; July 17 — Richard Nelson, Marco Reyes, Taylor Holdaway, and Markus Stoddard; July 18 — Danny Petersen, Eudora Shuldberg (in memory) Braiden Barzee, Dwight Scott, and Marcus Stoddard; July 19 — Pat Hendren and Hal Gneiting.
Happy Wedding anniversary to Daren and Vonell Terry, Will and Angela Ricks. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: July 13 — Ernest and Nedra Perkins, Burke and Taleesha Hillman; July 15 — Clint and Tiffany Hillman; July 16 — Roman and Jan Pancheri, Keith and Shirley Wadsworth; July 17 — Van and Joni Burtenshaw, Ken and Kay Bare, Brad and Julie Park, Brian and Becky Allen; July 18 — Travis and LeiLani Neville, Jeremie and Misty Neville; July 19 — Rick and Debbie Caudle, Ben and Pam Hawker.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
