MUD LAKE — Terreton LDS Stake Youth will be attending a Pioneer Trek July 17–19. Local couples will be acting as “Ma and Pa” for the groups of teens. They will enjoy long hikes pushing hand carts, dutch oven meals, and games around the campfire.

West Jefferson Senior citizens center will have lunch on Mondays and Wednesdays at noon at the center in Mud Lake. The menu includes the following: July 12 — Taco salad, roll, fruit, milk, and dessert; July 17 — Perch, pollock, shrimp, rice a roni, fruit, bread milk, and dessert; July 19 — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable, roll, fruit, and dessert; July 24 Garlic butter steak and potato skillet, salad, fruit, dessert, and milk; July 26 — Million dollar spaghetti with beef, vegetable, roll, fruit, dessert, and milk; July 31 — Oven potatoes, chicken, vegetable, fruit, dessert, and milk.


