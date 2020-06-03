MENAN — The Jefferson School District #251 last day of school will be June 4.
Rigby High School is having an online art show this year due to COVID-19. You can go to https://rigbyart.weebly.com and check out the art the students have done this year and buy them. These art shows are how they fund their programs.
The Menan Clothing Swap will happen June 12-13 at the Menan Town Hall. June 12, you can drop off your items from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. June 13, you can come from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to look at what’s been donated. They recommend that when you come, to observe the state recommendations and limiting the number of people in the town hall, encouraging wearing masks, hand washing, and social distancing.
The Jefferson School District #251 will be serving lunch and breakfast for the next day, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Early Childhood Center in Rigby, Midway Elementary, Roberts Elementary and Cottonwood Elementary Schools.
Pickleball has started back up again. They play Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Menan City Park. Anyone can come and play.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library hours are: Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please follow the guidelines that have been set forth by the state of Idaho when you go to the library.
