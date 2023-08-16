School facilities and property taxes are big issues. Current growth and aging schools are leading issues. As a former school board member, growth, aging facilities and property taxes are trustee challenges that never seem to end. Now as a state senator and chairman of the Senate Education Committee, I am committed to bringing solutions to these long-standing issues. My objective is to provide a path forward for school facilities while decreasing the reliance on local school-related property taxes.

School facilities are a complex issue. The Idaho Legislature has a constitutional responsibility to provide adequate facilities that provide a safe and productive learning environment for our students. Historically, this funding has been shared with citizens through local property taxes. However, passing bonds has become increasingly difficult because school levies are one of the few places that residents vote on related to their taxes. We have also seen the cost of new construction continue to climb to a point where the possibility of a new school is out of the question for many of our smaller communities.


Sen. Dave Lent represents District 33 (Bonneville County) in the Idaho Senate. He serves as chairman of the Senate Education Committee and is a member of the Main Street Idaho Caucus. Learn more at idahomainstreet.org.

