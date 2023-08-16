School facilities and property taxes are big issues. Current growth and aging schools are leading issues. As a former school board member, growth, aging facilities and property taxes are trustee challenges that never seem to end. Now as a state senator and chairman of the Senate Education Committee, I am committed to bringing solutions to these long-standing issues. My objective is to provide a path forward for school facilities while decreasing the reliance on local school-related property taxes.
School facilities are a complex issue. The Idaho Legislature has a constitutional responsibility to provide adequate facilities that provide a safe and productive learning environment for our students. Historically, this funding has been shared with citizens through local property taxes. However, passing bonds has become increasingly difficult because school levies are one of the few places that residents vote on related to their taxes. We have also seen the cost of new construction continue to climb to a point where the possibility of a new school is out of the question for many of our smaller communities.
Additionally, over the last few years, we have experienced an unprecedented escalation of home values that has contributed to tax increases. The Idaho Supreme Court has taken up school funding at least five times since 1992. In 2006, the court reiterated the Legislature’s responsibility to reduce reliance on local property taxes to fund public school facilities. While some measures were put in place at the time, the costs of maintenance, remodeling and new construction have outpaced most communities’ ability to fund the majority of costs. This is compounded by the fact that many communities just don’t have the population to support bonds of today’s magnitude.
Last summer, I co-chaired an interim legislative committee to address the issue. Our committee brought several proposals to the table including benchmarking other states, standardized building designs, creating a revolving loan fund, utilizing revenue from state endowment lands, school impact fees, school schedules, modifying Bond Levy Equalization, school district debt relief, lowering voter threshold requirements and others.
Progress has been made. Thanks to efforts by Gov. Little and the Idaho Legislature, we are assisting school districts without increasing taxes. House Bill 292 is the property tax reform bill that did several things, one of which was creating a fund that school districts could access for facilities in place of property tax levy money. In total, H 292 provided $317.4 million in property tax relief this year. Of that amount, the homeowner property tax account received $186.6 million, the school district facilities fund received $106.2 million and $24.6 million went to all property taxpayers. Statewide, homeowners are 51% of property taxpayers which means homeowners received 80% of the $317.4 million of property tax relief. This is a huge step forward in helping school districts meet their needs without raising taxes.
Bringing efficiency and effectiveness requires change. This year Gov. Little appointed me to represent the Idaho Senate on the Permanent Building Fund Advisory Council. This group is responsible for all state-owned buildings, except K-12. This includes everything from Boise State University dormitories to the new Idaho State Police building in Idaho Falls. I believe we can leverage several strategies from this council to address ongoing K-12 facility issues. As an example, we recently applied for federal funding to complete a statewide building evaluation that will provide a baseline and help set prioritization of new state funds for school facilities.
While addressing our school facilities needs and reducing property taxes are big issues to tackle, we are making significant strides forward and we will continue to do so.
Sen. Dave Lent represents District 33 (Bonneville County) in the Idaho Senate. He serves as chairman of the Senate Education Committee and is a member of the Main Street Idaho Caucus. Learn more at idahomainstreet.org.
