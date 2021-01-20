LEWISVILLE — Porter and Jenise Taylor Robertson, were married Jan. 15, at the Menan Town Hall. Jenise is the daughter of Waco and Anna Taylor, and Porter is the son of Ryan and Mindy Robertson of Paul, Idaho. Following their honeymoon, they will continue their studies at BYU–Idaho.
Carol Ossmen reports that she and her family had a lovely weekend as they celebrated her 89th birthday together. Over 20 family members met at the Lewisville Community Hall, including four generations of her posterity. Out–of–town attendees included her daughter, Lalani Smith and niece from Washington.
We bid a fond farewell to Kerry Eyerly, who has been living with and taking care of the late Nona Hunter for the past nine years. She plans to move back to Utah and enjoy her retirement. We will miss her in Lewisville.
The Lewisville Book Club are meeting this evening for the month of January. They will meet at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Cheryl Taylor and discuss the book, “The Lost Book of Friends,” by Lisa Wingate. New members and visitors are always welcome to come and join them.
This year, FamilySearch has announced that RootsTech Connect 2021, which will be held Feb. 25–27, will be a free event. RootsTech is a genealogical symposium. It will feature a variety of keynote speakers, dozens of classes in multiple languages, and a virtual marketplace. Visit rootstech.org to register for the free virtual event – RootsTech Connect.
Happy Birthday this week to: Jan 21 – Sawyer Murray; Jan. 22 – Cannon Korth and Gavin Ball; Jan. 24 – Cle Schofield and Presli Smith; Jan. 25 – Creed Hakes, Cammie Sauer, and Caden Hooper; Jan. 26 – Jazymn Vasquez.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.