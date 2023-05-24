Outdoor movies showing in Roberts

The New Roberts Elementary School PTO Presidency, left to right: Brandi Thompson, Secretary; Angela Prieto, Vice President; Tammi Zufall, President and Brittney Brinton, Treasurer.

 KARA WELCH / Special to the Jefferson Star

ROBERTS — Roberts will be having outdoor movie events. Casey Burns will be showing movies throughout the summer at dark at Berlin Platz. Movies are shown on a 20 feet screen using a projector. The show will be on Friday, May 26 and the movie will be The Princess and the Frog. The movie will start around 9:45 p.m. There will be movies throughout the summer, likely showing on Wednesdays after school ends. The movies are free and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, and snacks. Viewers are asked to pick up their own garbage on their way out.

The Roberts Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization has elected a new presidency for the upcoming school year. The PTO met on May 18 to review the year and make adjustments for the coming year. The new presidency consists of: Tammi Zufall, President; Angela Prieto, Vice President; Brandi Thompson, Secretary and Brittney Brinton, Treasurer.


