Outdoor movies showing in Roberts

ROBERTS — Roberts will be having outdoor movie events. Casey Burns will be showing movies throughout the summer at dark at Berlin Platz. Movies are shown on a 20 feet screen using a projector. The show will be on Friday, May 26 and the movie will be The Princess and the Frog. The movie will start around 9:45 p.m. There will be movies throughout the summer, likely showing on Wednesdays after school ends. The movies are free and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, and snacks. Viewers are asked to pick up their own garbage on their way out.
The Roberts Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization has elected a new presidency for the upcoming school year. The PTO met on May 18 to review the year and make adjustments for the coming year. The new presidency consists of: Tammi Zufall, President; Angela Prieto, Vice President; Brandi Thompson, Secretary and Brittney Brinton, Treasurer.
The Market Lake Cemetery will host the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Memorial Day, Monday May 29, at 9:00 a.m. for a flag raising ceremony. This ceremony is a beautiful tribute to the fallen and an opportunity to learn more about the commemoration of this special day. All ages are welcome to come and observe, and children are especially welcome to learn from these men and women as they present this honorable tribute.
Roberts Elementary, The Roberts City Library, and Roberts City Hall will be closed on May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.
Happy Birthday to Clay Darin Cottle. Other birthdays this week include the following: May 26 — Donna Snarr, Kendra Scrivner and Ryan Jensen; May 27 — Breeann Fullmer and Kaden Robison; May 28 — Cloy Wilde, Emma Harkness, Kevin Rhodehouse and Shelli Scott; May 29 — Bill Ledvina, Ethan Harris, Heather Albertson, Paige Padigimus and Traecen Jackson; May 30 — Eliza Anhder, Jennifer Wood, Kourtni Scrivner and Linda MacIsaac.
Happy Anniversary to Ryan and Brittany Buxton on May 26, Bill and Raela Ledvina and Doug and Belinda Putnam on May 28, and Charles and Marie Wells on May 29.
Librarian’s Pick: A historical non-fiction from Timothy Egan, The Worst Hard Time takes readers back to the Great American Dust Bowl. Based on memories and histories from surviving witnesses, this book tells the story of the dust storms during the great depression and the desperate attempts of several families as they tried to survive black blizzards, hunger and the deaths of loved ones. A story of endurance and perseverance, this book is sure to affect readers as they learn about these communities and individuals and the terrors they faced.
Roberts Elementary School lunch this week includes the following: May 25 — Chili, green beans, cinnamon roll, fruit choice and milk variety; May 26 — Turkey and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, fruit choice and milk variety; May 30 — Chicken Nuggets, carrots, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, fruit choice and milk variety; May 31 — Hot dogs with bun, pinto beans, vegetable choice, fruit choice and milk variety.
