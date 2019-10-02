MENAN — The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Menan City Hall. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on.
General Conference will be held Oct. 5 and 6. Both days it will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on Channel 8 News or online on www.thechurchofjesuschrist.org. There will be a Women’s session 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Menan Stake Center.
The Rexburg Fourth Young Single Adult Stake has Institute 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday from at the Porter Park Building in Rexburg. There is also a Family History class 6:30 to 8 p.m. that day at the Porter Park Building in Rexburg.
Pickleball is still going on strong. It is 7 to 9 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Menan City Park until the weather changes. If there is a change, it will be published in this publication.
The Menan First Ward Cub Scouts had Pack Meeting this past week at the Menan red brick building.
The Menan Second Ward had Super Saturday this past week at the Menan red brick church. There were people there that helped with family history questions.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Oct. 2 – Scrumptious Sloppy Joe, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 3 – Award Winning Chili, saltine crackers, fantastic fruits, cinnamon roll and milk; Oct. 7 – RIB Q, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 8 – Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits, fruit snacks and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 26 – Kathryn Jones; Sept. 27 – Charlene Thomas Sept. 28 – Kathleen Storms; Sept. 29 – Nancy Shippen; Sept. 30 – Shirley Smith; Oct. 5 – Lorna Shippen.
