MENAN — Emma Shippen, daughter of Troy and Janet Shippen of Menan,was crowned “Miss Cache Valley” Nov. 9 and will be representing Cache Valley in the Miss Utah Pageant of the Miss America Organization in June 2020. They were able to invite a “Little Miss” with them and they will follow them through this journey. Emma Shippen chose Tess VanSteenkiste, daughter of Mike and Sarah VanSteenkiste, to be on this journey with her.
There will be a Scout Roundtable at 7:30 tonight at the Roberts Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for all Scout Leaders.
The Menan LDS First Ward will be having a Pack Meeting at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow at the Menan red brick church.
There is a Rigby High School craft fair 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the high school. Bagels and juice will be served at 7 a.m. There will be crafts and food available for families, as well as photo opportunities with Santa Claus.
Jefferson School District No. 251 will be out of school Nov. 25 to 29 for Thanksgiving Break.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu this week is: Nov. 20 – Tasty tot casserole, x-ray vision carrots, whole wheat bun, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 21 – Hamburger, whole wheat bun, golden fries, catsup, baby carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 22 – Popcorn chicken, savory scalloped potatoes, green beans, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 20 – Lauren Gunderson, Megan Coleman Nov. 24 – Lisa Ewell.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or please email at ashurs@hotmail.com.