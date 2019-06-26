MENAN — The Menan First Ward Cub Scouts will have a Pack Meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 27 at the Menan red brick church. They will be having a Rain Gutter Regatta. They will be building a boat there and racing it there as well.
The Menan Stake will hold Youth Conference June 28 and 29 for ages 14 to 18. They will meet to leave at noon June 28 at the Menan Stake Center. They’ll be going to Teton at Cedar Hills Youth Camp.
The Greater Menan Community Children’s Choir will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the Menan Town Hall. Children aged 5 to 12 are invited to join this group. If you have any questions, please contact Alice Wilcox at 208-497-7253.
Pickleball is still going on from 7 to 9 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Menan City Park.
The Jefferson School District No. 251 Summer School Lunch Menu for this week is: June 26– Burrito Blaster, salsa, steamed corn, fantastic fruits, cookie and milk; June 27– Game Day Pizza, green salad, cookie and milk; June 28– Signature Pork Sandwich, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk; July 1– Crispitos, cheese sauce, mozzarella stick, green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; July 2– Popcorn Chicken, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, garlic toast, fantastic fruits and milk. The lunch will be held at either Roberts Elementary School or Rigby Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Happy Birthday to: June 23– Stephany Jenson June 26– Mary Jones June 27– Heidi Hart July 2– Laura Storer.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518.