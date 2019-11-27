Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
Nov. 1910
No governor of Idaho has ever been more popular with the masses than has the subject of this sketch, Governor James H. Brady, and this is largely to be attributed to the general recognition of his well known strong belief that close attention should be given questions affecting the material interests of the people and also to the fact that he has discharged every trust and all the duties devolved upon him with the utmost fidelity. Governor Brady’s ambition for the success of his administration has been high. As a natural consequence he has been assiduous and conscientious in the faithful performance of his official duty. His administration has been wise, clean and economical in the best sense of the term.
•
The Capital News, Wednesday evening, had the following: That the official count will be required to determine who has been elected governor of Idaho seems to be about the only thing definitely settled by today’s returns. Both sides are claiming victory of governor, although the entire state republican ticket is conceded to have been elected with the exception of governor. The republicans claim Brady by less than 300 while the democrats claim Hawley by less than 700.
•
Howard L. Hoppes is now in charge as postmaster at Rigby, having received his commission Monday and that evening Mr. Jones turned over the office and stepped down and out, both parties to the transaction being pleased. We believe Mr. Hoppes will give the people excellent service and for his administration The Star has nothing but best wishes. Miss Mabel Chandler, who so acceptably filled the position of assistant under Mr. Jones, will continue to serve in like capacity for Mr. Hoppes.
•
The Star is a couple of days “soon” this week, caused from an event to take place in the family Wednesday evening, when the third son of the Jones family will take on marriage vows. The campaign and an unusual amount of work caused the paper to be late for the past three weeks, and not caring to take chances on not getting out at all this week by waiting until after the event noted, we decided to issue in advance of our usual time, and then, Thanksgiving occurs to-day; hence, the henceness of this weeks Star.
Nov. 1930
The sixth annual harvest festival and dollar day program, arranged by the merchants and business men of Rigby, is ready for presentation and enjoyment of those who desire to participate. Free talking picture shows will be held at the Royal and the Gem theatres Friday afternoon, November 14, from 2 until 5 p.m. For this occasion extra films have been secured at both theatres, and will be different than the pictures at the regular program on that date. The free dance will be held Friday night, November 14, and all are invited—particularly the farmers and their wives—to come and enjoy themselves.
•
The Jefferson county sheriff’s office apprehended six ten gallon barrels of “Montana Moon” just below Hamer, on the state highway Tuesday morning at 5:30, the refreshments being on its way from Dillon to Shelley. Ray Nielson, driver of the car and James Cluff, both of Shelley, were arrested and brought to Rigby Tuesday morning, Nielson being given $100 fine and Cluff $300, both of which were paid. Sheriff Rhodes and Deputy Geisler were at Hamer awaiting for a shipment they surmised was about due, when the Nielson car came down the road at high speed. Sheriff Rhodes signaled the car to stop, which was incentive for the driver to give the car all the gas it had. As the car went by shots were fired into the hind tire and the sheriff’s car gave chase. The contraband car stopped some half mile down the road, with the tire and chain wrapped around the wheel, the casing being punctured by the bullets.
Nov. 1950
Late Hallowe’en celebrants did not adhere to the code of keeping out of mischief here Tuesday night. Windows were soaped, air let out of tires, valve cores removed from tires and nuisances of a general nature, and one “fertile mind” took a ladder from one Rigby home and put it across the street which was retrieved by the owner at 3 a.m. These escapades were not a problem for law enforcement officers but for parents who allowed their young people to be out “on the prowl” most of the night.
•
A serious accident was narrowly averted Sunday morning when a tire on the car Mrs. Grant Gunderson was driving blew out as she was crossing the old river bridge at the big buttes 3 miles north of Menan. The car was thrown out of control and Mrs. Gunderson steered the car into one of the bridge beams to keep it from going through the railing into the deep water of Snake river. Riding in the car with Mrs. Gunderson at the time were her nephew, Jerry Dailey, Compton, California, Jay Gunderson, 8 and Wayne Gun-and her sons, Jay Gunderson, 8 and Wayne Gunderson, 18 months. The occupants of the car were brought to Rigby and treated for cuts and bruises, no one being seriously injured. The front end of the car was damaged.
•
Armistice day was observed in Rigby with the stores and business houses closed for the day. The V.F.W. Post 1004 held short services at 11 a.m., followed by an excellent program participated in by the Rigby high school, V. F. W. at the Stake tabernacle, with Irel Hart, representative of the F. B. I., as speaker.
•
Chief of Police Dean Allgood calls attention to the fact that contact with the city police may be made at any hour of the day or night by calling central. The light at the intersection of Main and State street signals the fact that an officer is thus wanted. Considerable time and trouble can be saved by this procedure.
•
The Rigby Community church will begin the observance of their Golden anniversary with a dinner Friday evening at the church. Sunday will be devoted to two services. The homecoming event of the local church will bring several former residents back to Rigby.
Nov. 1970
Charles Wells, 29, Roberts farmer, was treated for gunshot wounds Wednesday morning in an Idaho Falls hospital. Wells was operating a tractor and was carrying a .38 caliber pistol in a holster. As he stepped down from the tractor, the pistol fell from the holster and discharged, striking Wells in the right arm, going up the arm, severing arteries, and came out above the elbow, missing the bone and was imbedded in the tractor seat. Wells is believed to have bent over when the gun was discharged. His condition is satisfactory.
•
Judging from the number of big ticket household accessories that Jefferson County families have been acquiring during the past few years, living standards are on the rise locally. Their purchase of dishwashers, air conditioners, stereophonic equipment, cars and other high-priced equipment have been climbing steadily since 1960. It is directly attributable to the income gains chalked up in the period by most local families.
•
Rigby’s free Thanksgiving, oven-ready Turkey Day will close Saturday night, November 21st. People may register for the turkey until the close of business Saturda night.
•
Miss Sherri Clement, Lewisville, will reign as Miss Rigby High school following the annual pageant here, Saturday night in the high school auditorium. Miss Clement was sponsored by the Thespians and presented a dance routine. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Clement and an older sister, Kathryn won the same honors several years ago.