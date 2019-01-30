Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
January 1910
The Star will most probably move into the building so long occupied by the Rigby Hardware company, as soon after the same is vacated as possible to put it in shape for a printing office. We will than not be compelled to go out on the street in the bond from date of issuance of said bonds until paid- Said bonds and each of them shall be redeemable at the pleasure of said village at any time after the expiration of ten years from the date of issuance, and each bond shall be redeemed in the order it is numbered.
The game between the Ricks Academy of Rexburg and the town boys of Rigby proved to be a very fast game of basket ball last Saturday afternoon, although the boys from up the line won out owing to their superior team work by a score of 26 to 38.
The son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Stallings, who broke his leg during holidays, is rapidly recovering and will be able to get up in a few days.
Fight Against Plague Goes On. Although the survey of the past year’s anti- tuberculosis work shows that much has been done, the reports from all parts of the country indicate that this year the amount of money to “ be expended, and the actual number of patients that will be treated will be more than double that of the past year.
In 1900 the population of the state of Idaho was 161,772. It is now estimated by good authority as 325,000. The state owns about 5,000,000 acres the returns from which are to be devoted to schools and public in situations. Alfalfa hay is now being held at $ 17 in the stack at Heyburn and if the present freezup continues, hay will likely stay up.
January 1930
A meeting of the grain growers of Jefferson County will be held at the courthouse in Rigby Saturday, January 25, at 2 o’clock for the purpose of organizing a local unit under the federal farm board plan. Officers will be elected at that time, while the committee which was named at the wheat growers meeting here on January 7th will report.
Several Rigby radio fans arose shortly before 4 o’clock Tuesday morning to listen to the opening of the five power naval conference at London, being held Tuesday afternoon in the house of Lords. Quite a noise prevailed at the opening, although the speech of King George in opening the conference and welcoming the delegates could be plainly heard here. The voice of the king was quite a surprise to many Americans we dare say, being quite deep, good carrying powers and with little of the expected English accent.
The golden wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Rhodes, of Rig by, was observed with a family gathering, luncheon and good time at the home of their daughter, Mrs. Irene Pettingill, south of Rigby, Tuesday night.
The Star recently published a list of the eight ancestral grandparents of Nina Lou Shupe, great grand daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Webster of Grant. The Star is in receipt of a letter this week from Mrs. H. M. Perry of Perry ward who stated that Gerald Clyde Ormond, young son of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Ormond of Clark has nine living ancestral parents. The little boy’s grandparents are: Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Anderson and Mr. and Mrs. Enos Ormond; his great grandparents are: Mr. and Mrs. Charles Rolfe, Mrs. Mary An Anderson and Mr. and Mrs. H. M. Perry. All of the ancestral parents excepting Mr. and Mrs. H. M. Perry live in Clark Ward, the Perrys live in Perry ward.
January 1950
Recently wed are Mr. and Mrs. John Millhallane, the bride being the former Lita Van Leuven, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lester Van Leuven. The marriage took place Tuesday, December 27th, at the home of the bride’s parents. The next evening the young couple were honored at a wedding shower and dance in Roberts High school gym. The bride, a graduate of the Roberts High school, had recently been employed at Dutson’s Service.
Members and former members of the Girl’s sextet of this ward sang four numbers at Sacrement meeting Sunday evening. Those taking part were Marie Tojlley, Darlene Simmons, Phoebe Scholes, Donna McNeil, Zoe Rolfe, Marie Jardine, Car-la Fillmore, Dorothy Herndon, and Dorothy McKelley.
Announcement is made this week by Mr. and Mrs. A. R. Chandler of the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter Lillle Mae to Billy McMurtrey, son of Mr. and Mrs. C. M. McMurtrey of Clark. The couple are both members of the Rigby high school graduating class of 1949, where they were active in student body affairs. Miss Chandler was also an outstanding member of the FHA group during high school and she is interested and active in church work.
The fourth annual Ice Bowl Carnival, held immediately east of Roberts on the ice Monday afternoon , was witnessed by a large audience who enjoyed the program. Vaughn Jenkins, Rigby, won first place in the ski jump, leaping 44-feet. Vearl Crystal, Rigby, was second, and his brother, Demont Crystal, Rigby, was third.
January 1970
Barney Lund, of Roberts, was found dead at his home a half mile north of Roberts on the old highway, Wednesday morning by a neighbor. Mr. Lund lived alone and had been employed at the U.S. Sheep Experi¬ment Station in Dubois. The sheriff’s office was continuing an investigation into the death of the middle-aged man who died of natural causes. The body was brought to the Eckersell Funeral Home to await further word from any relative of friends who knew the man.
Being strictly an agriculture-geared economy, Jefferson County’s crops were abundant and despite a loss in potatoes by an early freeze in some parts of the county, an excellent crop was harvested. Building was curtailed due to high interest Greetings Come From American Samoa Seasons greetings from Vaughn and Arlene Hawkes in American Samoa were plentiful last week when he got on his ham radio and called her parents.
Keith Madsen will take over the mayor’s chair and new council members to be sworn in are: Bill Chiles, Robert Brown and Doyle Smith. Sid Purser was installed as a council¬man at the December meeting, due to an existing vacancy. Ralph Archibald will be the only hold-over council member. Retiring council members are Jack Holder, Howard Smith and Calvin Green.
City Clerk and Treasurer, Lloyd Gneiting was re-appointed; Fred Hutchens, city engineer was re-appointed by the council. A new chief of police was not appointed and applicants are under study. The resignation of R. J. Bates, who has been a member of the Rigby Fire Department for 46 years, 42 as chief, was accepted by the council and appreciation expressed for his long and faithful service to the department and the City of Rigby. Clarence Wilde, assistant chief will be the new chief.