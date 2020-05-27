Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
May 1908
F. P. Robert and family and Mrs. Geo. Briggs went over to Heise Springs last Friday, remaining until Monday morning. Mrs. Briggs did not return having concluded to remain a few days and accompany her husband home.
Now is the time when the country newspaper men are receiving letters from men they do not know, and possibly never heard of, stating the writer is a candidate for some state office and any aid the editor can bestow will be greatly appreciates. Yes, no doubt it would. On the other hand, any aid these politicians can bestow on the editor to recompense him for space used in his paper would be appreciated.
Harry Schweitzer returned home Saturday morning from Payette, where he represented Rigby camp of Modern Woodmen at the state meeting held there last week. He says the meeting was well attended and that the Payette people done themselves proud in the matter of entertainment.
May 1920
The first carload of eggs ever to be shipped out of this part of the country left Roberts Thursday, bound for Los Angeles. The eggs were the products of the Jefferson county ranches and will bring in nice cash return for the producers. The car contained 14,400 dozen of eggs.
The baseball teams of Lewisville and Rigby indulged in a rather wild game of base ball on the local diamond Tuesday evening, resulting in a victory for the Rigby boys by a score of 6 to 17.
The first few innings looked as though the game would be a real contest, the Lewisville twirier having the Rigby batters at his mercy with his curve ball. The locals, however, commenced to connect in the third inning, and two additional pitchers had no luck in stemming the tide of hits. Home runs and three-base hits were numerous, likewise overthrows and errors. The two teams will again meet this week, at Lewisville, Friday night.
Gov. C. C. Moore, State Commissioner of Finance Porter, Lloyd Adams and Mark Austin, of Rexburg, were Rigby visitors for a short time Monday Morning. Governor Moore coming overland to St. Anthony where he gave the “Doughboy” Memorial at St. Anthony, yesterday. Commissioner Porter stated to a representative of The Star Monday morning that this was his first trip to the southeast, his home being in northern Idaho, and that he was much impressed with the agricultural looks of our section of the state.
May 1940
The Annual Pet Parade of the pupils of the Rigby Elementary school was held at 10 o’clock Friday morning, participated in by more than 600 children with their various assortment of pets. The children were dressed in appropriate style depicting the various sections in the parade. Main Street was lined for three blocks with parents and interested spectators to witness and enjoy the colorful event.
Pershing Hill, son of Mr. and Mrs. George E. Hill of this city, and Miss Faye Blackburn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Heber Blackburn, of Archer were united in marriage Thursday, May 87 at Seattle, Washington, according to word received here by relatives. The bride’s attendant was Mrs. Norma Lake Sepp, formerly of Rigby.
Mr. Hill, youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. Hill, is in the Navy and is serving aboard one of the battleships. Pershing Indicates he will remain stationed at Bremerton for some time, where the young couple will make their home for the time being.
Miss Mamie Olson will conduct kindergarten classes here in Rigby this summer, commencing with the last Monday with May. The class will be for children between the ages of 4 to years. Interested persons may cal 250 for additional information.
May 1960
Here and There By HOPE: Thought for the week — what will happen to the nearly two hundred graduates of Jefferson County high schools of 1962. How many will find jobs, fresh out of high school, how many plan for college — marriage — service with the armed forces — a trade. We are told that apprenticeship in America is now almost obsolete, due to the fact that young America does not wish to come up through the trades by starting at the bottom. It poses a problem for the parents, the youth and society. Make a place for a graduate in your business, if possible, it may be the key to a brighter future for them.
Lynn Archibald, son of Mr. and Mrs. Don C. Archibald of Rigby has been presented the award as outstanding young man of the 1961-62 graduating class at the Rigby High School. Lynn has been Student Body President of the Rigby High School and has been active in music, football, and basketball. Genie Pieper, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Pieper of Rigby, has been presented the award as outstanding young lady of the 1961-62 graduating class at Rigby High School. Genie is Valedictorian of the graduating class and Editor of the High School Yearbook.
Memorial Day would not have a great deal of significance were it not for the faithful service men who annually dedicate this day to the memory of their fallen comrades and friends — and do something about it. You have only to walk in any cemetery and see that a flag has been placed on the grave of each serviceman, or a white cross placed upright by his grave. Often there are no flowers because families have become scattered, but they have been visited and a service has been held in that cemetery. Our sincere commendation to those who take this duty seriously and reverently.