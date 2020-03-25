March 1906
Monday Hobe Parks came to town and after filling up on whisky proceeded to declare himself. He became so loud in his demonstrations that it became necessary for the town marshal, Thos. Hall, to call him down. At this Parks became indignant and proceeded to show fight when the marshal attempted to place him under arrest, whereupon the marshal drew his gun and proceeded to beat Parks into subjection.
•
A special from Dubois to the Idaho Falls Post says that fire broke out in the Poulson hotel at that place at 12:15 on the morning of the 13th, which resulted in the destruction of the building within a very short time after the fire was discovered. A number of guests were in the building and considerable difficulty was experienced in waking them and getting them out. The store of the Dubois Mercantile company adjoining, was also destroyed. The snow storm which prevailed at the time, aided the citizens in confining the fire to the two buildings named. The loss is estimated at $20.000.
•
The Post would suggest to its friend of the Rigby Star that we have a sufficient quantity of snow, rain and slush down here to hold us for a while, and if they are short to any degree up there we can give them plenty of back-water this spring—Idaho Falls Post ... Glad to hear you have a sufficiency, but so far as your back water offer is concerned, no any We don’t take back-water from any one. Fact is a good many of us do not take water at all—Rigby Star.
March 1920
County Road Supervisor Dave Lee stated to the Star Wednesday that considerable complaint has been made throughout the county recently and especially around Rigby, relative to people cleaning up their yards and using the streets as a dumping ground, tin cans, ashes and debris in general constituting the majority of nuisances. This very bad habit will have to be stopped and that at once, and further practices along this line will be met with prompt arrest on the part of those so indulging in this habit.
•
Assessor Bash L. Bennett informs us that Jefferson county now has a new post office by the name of Terreton, located just west of the big pumping plant of the Mud Lake Canal Company, with M. M. Terry as post master. The mail is carried via Hamer to Level. A new school house has recently been completed at Terreton and the new village is surrounded by a hustling populace who believe in the future of the Mud Lake section.
•
Word was received here today of the accidental death of Isiah Butterworth, at Camas, yesterday, while unloading bailed hay, by being run over with a wagon as the result of the freight train frightening the horses. He was rushed to the hospital in Idaho Falls, but died before reaching that city. Mr. Butterworth has a son residing south of town.
•
The Beet Growers Sugar company announced Tuesday that it would pay the farmers a flat price of $13.00 per ton for beets this year, or if the farmers preferred the company would pay them a minimum price of $12.00 per ton, payable at the usual time, and pay them an additional dollar per ton for each dollar a bag of sugar sells for above $10.
March 1940
A son was born February 29th to Mr. And Mrs. Lamar Price of Rigby. The little boy weighed 9 ½ pounds and is one of two of Rigby’s 1940 leap year babies. Born to Mr. And Mrs. Wilmer Kinghorn, February 29, a son. The little boy will be four years old before he officially celebrates his first birthday.
•
A meeting of the Rigby Chamber of Commerce was held last Thursday evening at the court house, at which time the gathering favored the annual observation of Idaho Pioneer Day here on June 15. The Future Farmers of Ucon, Midway and Rigby were extended an invitation to participate with their live stock exhibits, along the same lines as last year. Under the proposed plans cash prizes will be offered the winners of the various events. The committee will contact a carnival for its appearance here on June 15th, to furnish rides and amusements.
•
Three one-act plays sponsored by the R. H. S. drama department, directed by Richard Rasmussen, will be presented at the Junior High auditorium, Friday, March 22. Admission price will be 10c and 20c, and the curtain at 8:00 p.m. The plays: “Where The Cross is Made,” “When The Whirlwind Blows,” and “A Fantasy.”
•
The new L.D.S. chapel at Menan will be dedicated with an appropriate program commencing at 7:50 Sunday evening, March 31. The beautiful new building will replace the stone church which has served the ward as a meeting place since 1899.
March 1960
Sometime early Monday morning, a car was driven into the front of the Royal Theatre building, tearing out more than six feet of the lower frame-work that is a part of Dr. E. H. Lee’s dental reception room and office. Both carpenters and masons were on the job making repairs which were quite extensive. Bits of paint and splinters indicated that the car hit the building with considerable force.
•
The condition of little Kathleen Glenn, 2-year-old daughter of Mr. And Mrs. Ted L. Glenn, Rigby, at press time was reported as “fair,” and hospital attendants were pleased with her progress. The little girl was seriously wounded Saturday at the family home by the accidental discharge of a .22 calibre rifle, the bullet penetrating her abdomen. State Patrolman Lyal Hall, Idaho Falls, took the child to the Idaho Falls L.D.S. Hospital where she underwent surgery.
•
Merlin, appearing in several upper valley towns in hypnotic performances will present his program in Rigby, Saturday evening, March 19 at 8 o’clock at the Rigby High school. The Rigby Lions Club is the sponsor. Among the acts will be mass hypnosis with volunteers from the audience, a person will eat an onion and believe it is a peach, the Houdini box escape, the giant guillotine and many other feats of hypnotism will be presented.
•
The fame of the Market Lake Grange ladies as cooks and the allied arts of cooking has spread far and wide. At the annual smorgasbord served at the Grange hall, Saturday night, people came from other communities to partake of the delicious food which featured many Scandinavian dishes.
•
Another important milestone is being reached in our community this week with the official dedication of the Veterans of Foreign Wars building on South Clark street. It not only represents a long-hoped for meeting place, it represents the results of volunteer labor, a lot of hard work and cooperation within a group. Established here in 1923 by a group of World War I and Spanish American War veterans, the post has flourished and been of immeasurable community service. Its membership has grown, the scope of the service widened.