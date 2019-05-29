Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
May 1910
There was a happy lot of youngsters in Rigby Tuesday evening, on Superintendent Hammond’s arrival from St. Anthony, where he worked faithfully that day to secure the standing of the 8th grade class, which consisted of 34 pupils, 31 of whom passed, two of the remainder being given an opportunity to bring their average up to the required grade. In order to pass the final examination of the year the students were required to have a total average of 85 percent, and in no subject could they fall below 70 percent and pass.
•
At the risk of being called down by Rigby’s regulators, The Star would suggest that it would be the proper thing at the present time for the authorities to establish a grade on Main Street, in the business part of town, so that citizens who are now erecting permanent buildings may know where they are at, and thus be enabled to put down cement walks in front of their property and also curb the gutter, thus preventing water from flooding cellars.
•
Mud Lake furnishes another murder, and this time it is down on the south side. Yesterday morning at an early hour travelers coming into or going out of Roberts came across a wagon standing alongside the side of the road about sixteen miles from Roberts. Beside the wagon was the body of a man, lying in such a position that the feet nearly touched the front wheel. A gruesome sight was presented. The head of the man was very badly mashed and near the body was a blood- stained axe, that told of the method used for the decapitation
•
Yesterday afternoon a particularly deplorable accident happened in which a little four or five year old child of Mr. and Mrs. C. B. Williams was drowned in the Porter canal, across the river. The scene of the accident was a short distance below the baseball grounds, and it was witnessed by two or three women, we understand.
May 1930
Ernest M. Polluck, former band master of the 336 Field Artillery A.E.F., and who has had 16 years experience in the music profession, is organizing a town band.
•
Chairman Chas. Broulim states the fireworks for Rigby’s pioneer celebration to be held here on June 16 has been ordered, and the manufacturers promise an even better display than that of last year.
•
The annual field day for Jefferson county grade schools held here last Friday afternoon was attended and participated in by some 500 pupils from schools of Rigby, Ririe, Roberts, Menan, Lewisville, Clark, Labelle and Poplar.
•
John Lauerer, hit-and-run driver of an automobile, was arrested the first of the week charged with reckless driving, having struck and ditched a car being driven by Stanley Bigler, of Pocatello, immediately south of Rigby on the Yellowstone highway Sunday evening at 6: 30. Lauerer attempted to pass the Bigler car, hooked on the front and sent the latter car into the ditch as he passed. He then proceeded on down the road without stopping, and shortly returned north again passing the ditched car without stopping and the number of the car was then secured. Lauerer was picked up in Idaho Falls Monday and turned over to the Jefferson county authorities. He plead guilty and was given a fine of $50 and coats by Judge Larsen and required U the costs to the damaged car.
•
In the matter of ridding the county of noxious weeds the county commissioners have ordered all property owners of private lands, right of ways, canals, etc., to destroy noxious weeds known as Canada Thistle, White Top, Burdock, Russian Knapweed, Wild Morning Glory and perennial sow Thistle growing on their respective properties within Jefferson County on or before July 20, 1930.
May 1950
Mayor Raymond Ball and city council met in regular session at the city building Tuesday night, allowing monthly bills and transacting routine business. The matter of lighting the city park for night softball games was considered and the council agreed to stand one-fourth of the cost of the light installation, or to the amount of $1,000, providing the school, Chamber of Commerce and the two Rigby stakes would provide the balance.
•
Graduation day for the 1950 class of the Rigby High School, 108 in number, will be held at the Rigby Stake tabernacle on May 15th, at 8 p.m., it was announced this week by superintendent Stanley Boyle.
•
Sheriff Oscar Orstrom received a telegram Tuesday morning from officers at Bismark ND stating they had arrested a transient who acknowledged that he broke into the Smith Hardware building here in Rigby last Thursday night.
•
The Jefferson County Sportsmen’s Association is sponsoring a magpie contest which opens this Friday, May 5th. A prize of $15 will be given to the person bringing in the most heads during the first 15-day period which ends May 20th.
•
Officers report considerable thefts of gasoline from cars and gas tanks; also theft of three batteries from tractors were reported to the sheriff’s office. Car owners are urged to lock their cars as preventative from minor or major theft.
May 1970
As a part of a nationwide mail revision program Postmaster Morgan Lake announced the following changes in mail schedules at the Rigby Post Office. Mail will arrive at 6:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays and will be processed to go out on the regular delivery at approximately 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. respectively.
•
Announcement has been made of the Rigby High School’s graduating exercises, May 27, at 7:30 in the high school gymnasium. Miss Kristie Smith is the valedictorian and Miss Rhonda Groom will give the salutatory address.
•
Now under construction is the new club house for the Jefferson Hills Golf Course. Holding the contract is Terry Peterson, and plans are to have the building completed the first part of August.
•
Rigby High School’s graduating class of 1925 will hold their class reunion here, Friday, May 29th. It will be their 45th reunion and plans will be made for the Golden reunion five years hence.
•
Jefferson county’s annual financial valuation over the past year of report for 1969 shows an increase in $116,542.00. The total valuation of the county is $16,672,544.00.