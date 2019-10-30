Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
October 1910
Coal shortage has struck Rigby in great chunks, finding many without a shovelful of fuel. Mr. Markham, of the elevator company, informs The Star that they will have a supply of moderate proportions within the next ten days, but he that after this supply is gone it will be hard for them to get coal, on account of the usual car shortage and the great demand that always prevails at this season of the year.
•
During the storm Sunday afternoon lightning struck two residences on First North Street, one being the new building being erected by C. J. Call and the other the residence occupied by E. Donnely, being about 25 feet east of the Call property. The lightning struck the northeast and southwest corners of the property in each instance beginning at the side of the building and following the corner down into the ground, tearing the weatherboarding apart, breaking the windows and badly shattering the plastering and lath.
•
Governor Brady and O. V. Allen, the latter the republican candidate for state treasurer arrived in Rigby Monday morning from the south, and were met at the depot by a delegation of republicans and escorted to the Rigby hotel. Shortly after arriving, the party left for Annis, Menan and Lewisville, the governor, Mr. Allen, Robert Spangler, the governor’s advance man and Senator Hart being seated in Bishop Cordon’s automobile, with Mr. Cordon at the wheel.
October 1930
The Rigby High School Band under the direction of Mr. Montague, music instructor, marched in the parade at the opening of the Eastern Idaho District Fair, Sunday at Blackfoot. The band appeared up town Friday for the first time and considerable comment was made by listeners upon the very noted progress of the organization. The band music Sunday of the local organization compared very favorably with that of other schools appearing in the parade.
•
Tuesday, November 4th is general election day in Idaho, although the general lack of interest manifest in Jefferson as well as throughout the entire state, is in direct contrast to that of two years ago. In fact the least interest so far has been shown of any election held in this section for a quarter of a century. Several reasons have been advocated by various ones from both parties in the field, ranging from those of people being too busy harvesting, charge of lack of any issue to the democrats, satisfaction of party in power, and other wild guesses; their being no unanimous opinion as to the lack of interest.
•
The residents of Labelle are to have electric lights in the very near future according to Wm. Fisher, local manager of the Utah Power and Light company. Mr. Fisher stated Tuesday morning that the line had been surveyed and would be installed within the next thirty to sixty days. Labelle will be another rural community in Jefferson county to be electrified.
•
Notwithstanding the unusual number of men from other points attracted locally by the beet and spud harvest, the demand for laborers exceeded the supply here the first of this week. Good weather is needed for at least three weeks here to harvest the big crops of potatoes and beets, which are almost universally good.
•
A cow moose in the Grant neighborhood caused considerable excitement Wednesday morning, being discovered in an orchard. Efforts were made to corral the animal, and the manner in which the animal went through net fences and over barb wire was something to watch. Sheriff Rhodes went down to the scene of the chase and warned the boys not to shoot the animal, moose being protected in Idaho.
October 1950
Most of the farmers are busy once again in the harvest as the frost killed the potato vines so they can be harvested and school is expected to be dismissed for harvest vacation this week end. The beet harvest also is in full swing now.
•
A jack rabbit control meeting, sponsored by the Roberts Rod and Gun Club, the Jefferson County Sportsmen’s Association, of Rigby, and the Bonneville County Sportsmen’s Association, will be held in the Bonneville County courthouse on Friday evening, Oct. 13th, starting at 8 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to formulate plans for the control of the jack rabbit menace in Jefferson and Bonneville counties. It has been reported that the rabbits are very numerous on the west side of Jefferson county this season and farmers, livestock men, sportsmen and any others interested are invited to the public meeting and present their ideas on control.
•
Plans are going forward under Rigby PTA sponsorship for their second annual Hallowe’en party for children of the elementary school, according to Mrs. Iola Hill, PTA president. Mrs. Nedra Roberts will serve as general chairman of party arrangements. Local PTA officers, it is reported, went to Idaho Falls and hand-picked 6000 prizes to be given away during the evening in various events.
•
The Ririe Lions club is sponsoring a show at Ririe at the Ririe Theater on October 31st, for all children who sign the Hallowe’en pledge, not to engage in destructive or mischievous acts. These pledges will be admittance tickets to the shows. Two shows will be given the pupils, grade 1 to 6 in the afternoon, and the other two grades and high school at night. Pupils who have not signed the pledge may do so at the Ririe Drug store or Rowan’s Garage.
October 1970
Letters of commendation honoring them for their high performance on the 1970 National Merit Scholarship Qualifying tests (NMSQT) have been awarded to three students at Rigby High School Principal Ted Wright has announced. Those named commended students are Marie Briscoe, Patricia Scott, and Donovan L. Bramwell. They are among 35,000 students in the United States who scored in the upper 2 per cent of those who are expected to graduate from high school in 1971.
•
Jefferson County has been re-certified as a brucellosis-free area for a period of six years, according to the State Department of Agriculture. This was accomplished by means of the market cattle bangs testing of cattle on the individual ranches. The cooperation of ranchers in the county was appreciated. The county will not be up for recertification until 1976.
•
The awesome dilemma of today’s schools and the need to “shape schools for the 70’s” will be the focus of American Education Week to be observed here and across the country October 25-31. Once a year, since 1921, schools have opened their doors during Education Week for the public to come in and see firsthand what goes on in the classrooms. The Jefferson County Teacher’s Organization urges all citizens to take this opportunity to visit the schools sometime during the week.