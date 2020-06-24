Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
June 1910
Ten good residence lots are for sale. 25x135 feet at $75 per lot. Inquire of Wm. Wahlgren. Rigby, Idaho.
The family of Chas. Shurtliff has been quarantined by order of the county physician. While none of the family have small pox, some of the children were found at the home of Rav Shurtliff and it was thought best to place said family in quarantine.
Public gatherings in Lewisville should be closed for a time as people from small pox districts attend them, thus endangering the people of the ward who attend these places.
Roberts claims the distinction of being the youngest town in Bingham county, and having within its borders the oldest native born inhabitant, George T. Adams, who was born in the immediate vicinity of what is now Roberts, 42 years ago, and has lived there continuously since.
The brick work on the Studebaker building is rapidly progressing, and during the past week has been put on at a fast clip. The building will greatly improve the north side of Main street when completed.
June 1920
Announcement has been made of the marriage of Dr. Adrian Wilson of Rigby and Miss Gladys Davis of Pocatello, at the Salt Lake temple, May 20th. Dr. Wilson and bride have been visiting in Salt Lake, Pocatello, and Rexburg, returned to Rigby Monday morning where they were showered with numerous congratulations and good wishes.
The graduation ball of the Senior High school of this city, will be held this evening at the Junior High auditorium. A public invitation is extended to all to attend. The exercises for the public school will be held Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the auditorium of the Junior high school.
The county commissioners have been busy the first of this week with the matter of the state highway thru Jefferson county. The highway through this county as it now is laid out will commence 2 miles north of Ucon, where it connects with Bonneville county road, thence through the Severson and Bradbury farms, crossing the railroad track immediately south of the Chas. McCallough property.
The hail and snow that visited the upper valley about two o’clock just as the Blackfoot and Rigby base ball teams were getting ready for action on the local diamond, was the cause of a general misunderstanding and no game resulted much to the disappointment of the big crowd that had gathered.
June 1940
A mid-summer concert will be sponsored by the Music Club of Menan, to be held at the Menan ward church, June 20th at 8 p.m. The program will consist of vocal and instrumental music by citizens from Rexburg, Teton, Shelly and Rigby. The event is a benefit and the admission will be 25c.
Miss Greathouse, county nurse, reported the following communicable diseases in Jefferson County Wednesday; two typhoid fever cases in Monteview and Terreton, and two cases of scarlet fever in Rigby.
Prospects for the largest and best quality livestock show that has ever been held in Jefferson County were announced today by the committee in charge. Everything is in readiness with a large entry list having already been made. The mammoth livestock show will be preceded by the four bands that will be exhibited and any other floats that will be in the parade. Weather conditions should be ideal and bleachers have been erected adjacent to the showing arena so that everyone might set in comfort and watch the placings.
June 1960
Miss Colette Wilde, Rigby, who will be a senior next year at Idaho State University, will be doing some feature writing for The Rigby Star. Miss Wilde is majoring in Journalism. Colette, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Wilde grew up here and graduated from Rigby High School. She is doing summer reporting as a part of her Journalism assignments. Her first story, “Mink for the Ladies,” will be published next week.
Bill Maxley of Rigby, unearthed a fruit jar, about a 2-quart size while digging in the back yard of the family home. The bottom of the jar had been broken out, and it was cracked and Bill had glued it back together. The Mason fruit jar bore the date of patent November 30, 1858. Bill had taken the jar to his fifth grade teacher, Mrs. Ruth Gwin, who knew the article had lain a long time in rubbish heap, the fruit jar probably brought in by one of Rigby’s first pioneers.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Edelmayer of Roberts were the recipients of the Jefferson County Cowbells beef roast. Their infant son was born on the date nearest Father’s Day in the county and the baby weighed 8 pounds and 8 ounces, the beef roast presented to them was the same weight as the baby.
Kent Casper, who has completed a year’s study at Harvard University is home for a visit with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Milan Casper before leaving for Europe with a Experiment in International Living group as a leader for Germany. Giving college students, this close-up at living in other countries is part of a summer course, lasting for three months.