Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1912
The Farmers’ Movable School, which is to be held here from February 19 to 24, is a much bigger thing than many of our people imagine. Daily lectures throughout the week will be given by the best talent the state affords, and on topics of vital interest to the agricultural community. The following topics will be discussed on the dates named: Irrigation and Fruit—Monday and Tuesday. Potatoes and General Crops—Wednesday and Thursday. Live Stock—Thursday and Friday.
The school authorities should take some action toward keeping the pupils who do not go home for dinner, on the school grounds during the noon hour. Many boys, aged from fourteen to sixteen, come up town for no other purpose than to smoke cigarettes or pull on the pipe, and if there is anything more disgusting in this life than a woman chewing gum, or a man reeling on the streets in an inebriated condition, it is the sight of a boy of tender years smoking a cigarette or pipe.
On the 7th of last month Chase Carey met with an experience he does not care to repeat. While on the way to the Harris coal mine, driving a two-horse team and sled, the sled being loaded with mining timber, a slide came down the mountain side that came near costing him his life. He Jumped from the sled and made a run for a high point just in time to escape being caught. The team and sled were swept out of sight and to date no trace of them has been discovered.
Bert Miller, county attorney, met Monday evening with the commissioners of Bonneville County, for the purpose of talking over the proposition of building a bridge across the Snake River, the location being two miles west of Grant and one mile north of the county line between Bonneville and Fremont counties. It is estimated that a bridge can be thrown across the river at this point for the sum of $13,000, and of this amount the Fremont commissioners propose furnishing two-thirds, the Bonneville commissioners the remainder.
1932
The second ward M. I. A. will give a “George Washington Ball” in the amusement hall, Tuesday night, February 16. All of the motifs suggestive of Washington’s Birthday, including cherry trees, hatchets and colonial hats will be used in the decorative scheme.
Twenty of the greatest dog sled racing teams in the western part of the country will compete in the premier of all winter sport events, the American dog derby, here Washington’s Birthday February 22. The Ashton derby, which climaxes the dog racing season, is to draw mushers from throughout the west.
Ririe Carnival Saturday, Feb. 13. The balance of the program will consist of bob sleigh races, 2 and 4 horse teams; ski and race jumps, one class up to 16, other above 16; boys one and two dog sled races; pony and saddle horse races; wood chopping contest (amateur) kids races, all ages; toboggan and horse tail races.
The city fire siren, which has been out of commission for several weeks, is now on the job, or rather a new one is being tested out for 30 days. The new siren has a lower tone and while the sound extends into the country considerable distance it does not seem to have the capacity to distribute the sound here in town to the desired extent.
1952
“We have experienced the heaviest load of work in the Sheriff’s Office ever. We are trying to maintain eighteen hours of radio communication each day, including Saturday and Sunday, and twenty-four hour service every day of the year. It is only with such means of communication and transportation that this office, in cooperation with other public officials, both in the City of Rigby, other counties, and the State Police, that we are able to cope with the modem criminal,” Sheriff Shaffer said.
It has long been a silent and gnawing fear that we have faced, as the junior high gymnasium is packed with spectators, far beyond the seating capacity, that some disaster could happen. At Friday night’s basketball game, as we listened on the air, the radio announcer commented on the jam-packed gym, stating that probably fifty or sixty people were massed in the entrance alone and “he hated to think what would happen in case of a fire.”
Boy Scouts Will Govern City Saturday, Feb. 9. The Scouts who were elected will be sworn into office for the day. The Scouts attended the regular city council meeting Tuesday night of this week to acquaint themselves with the duties of the various city offices.
A rabbit drive will be held Saturday of this week, commencing the first farm west of the junction of the Roberts-Butte highway. The drive will start at 1 p. m., and refreshments will be served.
1972
The Idaho Department of Highways announced today that a public hearing will be held on the proposed design of a section of U.S. 191-20 through Rigby at the Rigby High School Auditorium, at 8 p.m., Wednesday, February 9. The proposed project would begin near the Alliance Canal and would extend north and east adjacent to the West railroad right-of-way to the Rigby Canal where it would swing northerly to a point west of the U & I Sugar warehouse, approximately 0.8 mile north of the Rigby north city limits.
How much did I contribute to charity during the past year? How much did I pay in local taxes? What did my medical and dental expenses amount to? These are some of the questions that Jefferson county residents are asking themselves these days while getting together their 1971 income and expense figures for that upcoming confrontation with Uncle Sam.
Sen Jim Ellsworth and Rep. Wayne Tibbitts are keeping our readers informed on legislative proceeding which we appreciate, to point out that we are not seeing this type of service in other weekly newspapers. Their reports require additional time busy from schedules to keep the people at home informed.
In lieu of exchanging Valentines on Valentine’s Day, Marjorie Smith’s Fourth Grade Class at Rigby Elementary chose to give a real Valentine by donating to the Heart Fund the money they would have spent on Valentines. The students were generous with their donations as it exceeded the twenty dollar mark.