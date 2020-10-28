Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1900’s
Attempt to rob Rigby bank, job was prevented by Dr. Price and his gun. Wednesday morning about half past one robbers entered the bank of this place, gaining admission by unlocking the outside as well as inside door, with keys they carried with them.
The noise thus made awoke Dr. Price, whose office and sleeping room is in the basement under the bank. Going to his office door, gun in hand, he was confronted by a man who was standing guard, and who was but a few feet distant. This fellow told the doctor to “get back in there,” but instead of complying with the demand the doctor took a shot at the fellow, not, however, hitting him.
The shooting caused the robbers on the inside of the bank to cease work, and leaving all their tools, as well as fuse and caps, dynamite, nitro-glycerine, etc, in the building, the robbers, supposed to have been three in number, made a very hasty getaway, covering their retreat by firing a few shots.
One of the shots fired by Dr. Price, he having fired twice, went through the saloon building across the street and striking the picture of “Custer’s last fight.”
Strong probability of all of Swan Valley being converted into a storage reservoir. The territory in the proposed project includes something like twelve square miles, much of which at present time is in a good state of cultivation, there being something like one hundred families living it the territory from which it is proposed to make a reservoir. Some of the farms are more than well improved, and as an instance Mr. Caldwell cited to one farmer who is just completing a residence that will cost $3,500.
The last run of the Yellowstone Limited train on the Short Line between Salt Lake and Yellowstone park occurred last night, when No. 15 passed through Pocatello. The last through run of this train south bound will happen tonight, when No. 16 will pass through. The park season closes today and it is expected that No. 16 will bring down a big crowd of cooks, waiters, dishwashers, chambermaids, porters, clerks and general employees of the long string of hotels and permanent camps in the park.
1920’s
The Minstrel show presented under the auspices of the Rigby Study Circle, with Mrs. C. F. Tronson, directing and Mrs. C. A. Brossard piano accompanist, was greeted by a crowded house Thrusday evening at the Royal. Approximately 700 people witnessed the show. Much credit for the successful presentation of the Minstrel is due to Mrs. Tronson, who has been working with the cast for the past six weeks.
“Tom” Sherlock, chairman of the state athletic commission, has just ordered 240 basketballs and 80 footballs and just as soon as they come he is going to distribute them among Idaho public schools. Every county will get a share of the new leather, inflated pouches when they arrive. They are going to be honest-to-goodness ones, too. None of this baby stuff.
Mayor Cordon desires to call to the attention of our citizens the fact that it is against the law for children under the age of 16 years to drive a car on the public highways; also the fact that two lights front and one red rear light must be displayed on cars at night and that young men must be 21 to frequent the pool and billiards rooms of this town.
1940’s
Therefore, I, Bash L Bennett Mayor of the City of Rigby, Idaho, do hereby proclaim Wednesday, October twenty-seventh, nineteen hundred forty-three as “Navy Day” and call upon all citizens of Rigby, Idaho to take part in observance of this day through many channels open to them and to join in a salute to the United States Navy and its coordinated sea power – the Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Naval Aviation, and the Merchant Marine.
Mayor C. L. Jones and Rigby city council met at the city building Tuesday night at which time it was decided to purchase a new fire truck for the city. The order was placed for a large American-LarFrance machine at a cost of $15, 547, which will be delivered next April.
The machine will be an addition to the old Fire truck, which has been in service for the past 30 year. The old truck will be retained as an auxiliary fire fighter and can be used in service in and near the city limits when the new truck arrives.
More than sixty various prizes will be awarded to patrons of Rigby business concerns who attend the Rigby White Way celebration to be staged between 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, October 7th.
The awards will be in connection with the turning on of the new street lights. More than 50 business houses have co-operated in the plan of awards and some mighty fine prizes await those who attend the event and join in the treasure hunt of the various stores that evening to claim their prize.
1960’s
Prize potato contest to close Saturday. Rigby merchants are anxious to receive the best of the Jefferson County potato harvest during this week end, which should see the peak of the harvest. The large tubers will be placed on display for judging and the awarding of three prizes, $25.00; $15.00 and $10.00 will be made this week at the conclusion of Harvest Days.
Larry Wilson, Rigby, playing his third season with the St. Louis Cardinals professional football team, in a recent game in Washington, D.C., met Rep. Ralph Harding, who was attending the game. Rep. Harding took Larry on a personally conducted tour of White House, complimenting Larry with “It was a very good game.”
Sex Education Discussed at Farm Bureau Meeting. Terreton local of Jefferson County Farm Bureau held their first meeting of the fall September 29th in the High School auditorium. The topic of the evening was a film about sex education in the schools. The film was interesting and educational. The meeting was well attended and the people were glad to hear Mr. Powell report the method this district uses to implement a new program. This should reassure the patrons of this district that no undesirable program will be sneaked in.