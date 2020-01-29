Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
January 1906
The first of the week all Idaho was caused to mourn the loss of one of her ex-governors in the person of Frank Steunenber, of Caldwell, who was murdered by the explosion of a bomb as he was entering the gateway leading to his home on Saturday night shortly before seven o’clock. The motive which caused the taking of his life is surmised to have been caused from his active participation in putting down the strine (strike) which took place in the Coeur d’Alene in 1898.
•
That the chickens in the territory tributary to Rigby were not idle last season is best evidenced from the amount of eggs that were marketed here. One store. The Golden Rule, from March to Octeber, handled 418 cases of eggs and as each case contained 30 dozen the aggregate in dozens was 12,540, making a total of 150, 480 eggs. The amount paid in trade for these eggs was upwards of $2000. All the other merchants of Rigby were handling eggs at the same time and it is safe to say that the egg product as marketed here last year amounted to fully $5000. That “biddy” is a money maker is best shown by the figures here given.
•
For several years Rigby has felt the urgent need of a more commodious house to receive the rapidly increasing number of boys and girls of school age, who were living in our school district. To relieve the situation, in 1902 a new large room was added onto the frame building. This afforded only temporary relief as the school was over crowed the next year.
January 1920
Something new in the matter of money occurred in Rigby this week when the Jefferson County National Bank issued $25,000 in new currency (green backs). This new money is made up of brand new crisp bills, ten and twenties, recently engraved by the Comptroller of the Currency; Washington, for our new bank. These new bills bear the name of the bank, the county and the city on each bill and will circulate far and wide and tell the world that Rigby is on the map. This is the first green backs of local issue from our banks, being signed by the officers of the bank this week and put in circulation as legal tender.
•
The scarsety of teachers throughout the entire United States is a big and vital question that has presented itself in the form of a striking reality and can only be solved by raising the salaries and forming an inducement and encouragement for years of long and hard study and preparation. This is the one solution if our educational system is to advance or even keep on a par with the present.
•
Henry Liston, of Menan narrowly escaped from being drowned when he and his brother Hyrum attempted to cross the North Fork near the little Buttes, one day last week. The boys had previously been hauling sand from the other side of the river in a sleigh and upon this occasion drove the team onto the ice but before going across Henry got out with an axe to test the ice and almost instantaneously the ice gave away letting him below. His brother seeing him go under made several desperate attempts to rescue in the ten feet of wter and finally sucreeded in grasping the sleeve of his malkinaw and with this hold succeeded in pulling him out of the water. The unfortunate young man was completely soaked as the heavy weight of his clothes held him under the water sometime before he could be pulled out.
•
There will be a dance in the Tabernacle next Friday night Jan. 30th, for the benefit of the Mormon Battalion Monument fund. The Stake lacks some of having the allotment raised and solicits your support to complete the fund. The W. O. W. orchestra of Rexburg will furnish the music. Tickets $1.00.
January 1940
Miss Ethel Greathouse, public health nurse, visited many homes in Ririe Tuesday, instructing parents in the care and after care of measles cases. Miss Greathouse reports that 40 families in Ririe and vicinity have been quarantined by Wm. Johnson, quarantine officer by advice of Dr. J. H. Culley, county physician. There have been 100 cases reported and about 250 contacts. The Ririe grade school is closed this week. The disease seems to be a very severe type of measles, Miss Greathouse reports.
•
The Rigby Red Devils divided honors during the past week in basketball games with Midway and Madison high school teams. Thursday night the Red Devils defeated the Midway boys by a score of 29 to 17. Friday evening the Madison Bobcats took Rigby into camp by the score of 51 to 39. Both games were real thrillers and were attended by the largest crowds of the season.
•
Rigby and vicinity have at last a spot where winter sports fans can enjoy themselves to the fullest. At the little butte, four miles northwest of town, the week-end winter sports enthusiasts enjoyed the fast and sporty ski trails. The long 1500 foot slide was very popular with the amateur skiers and the hand sleigh and toboggan riders, when they could sail for a quarter of a mile with nothing to stop or mar their down-hill flight. The more advanced skiers used the steep 100 foot run and the sporty trails through the cedars where obstacles were plenty with short jumps, turns and between tree roots.
•
Some complaints are being heard and made that the drivers of the Rigby school buses are making excessive speed while carrying pupils on the various routes. The school board has set definite speed limits which the drivers are instructed not to exceed. The usual speed for these buses is thirty-five miles per hour. In extreme weather cases, the drivers must adjust their speed to the conditions for meeting safety and comfort of the students.
•
Knapp’s store at Menan was burglarized Tuesday night, January 16, and numerous articles taken, consisting of 12 men’s dress shirts, 7 boxes of women’s hose, some rolls, boiled ham, a hat and green gaberdine shirt belonging to Mr. Knapp. Entrance to the store was made through the rear of the building. The following morning a 1936 Ford V-8 coupe, 1-P Idaho license 880, red wheels, white side-wall tires was stolen from Dubois, and a disabled, abandoned car found on the street. A search of the car revealed a laundry label, containing the name of Mr. Knapp, which turned out to be the label which was on Mr. Knapp’s stolen green gaberdine shirt. According to the officers, the men who stole the car at Dubois, were evidently the ones who participated in the burglary at Menan. Officer Peterson at Ririe notified the sheriff’s office, following the robbery, that he ran a suspicious car out of Ririe that same night.
January 1960
Carson Rest Home, east of Rigby, starts 1960 with a “new look.” A two-year building program went into action not long ago with a new addition going up to give the Home an additional 15 patient space. When the two-year project is completed the Rest Home will have facilities for 26. Included in the new addition is an administration home, which has been greatly needed for some time: treatment rooms, and an isolation room.
•
The new skiing center in Kelly’s Canyon is now open to the public with hudreds of people converging on the new ski slopes, Sunday afternoon. Skiers and spectators crowded the area to see the new lift in operation under the management of Eva Johnson. The Warming Hut, and the “toboggan lift” and the popular “peanut tow” operated in beautiful manner to the pleasure of everyone. The ski runs are located on a widely cleared area on the north slope.
•
The coming of the first sanctioned bowling tournament to this community is an indication of the enthusiasm and interest which has been shown here since the opening of the bowling alley. The indoor sport has not only attracted experienced bowlers, but it is a family game as well and the youngsters of the community have taken to bowling like veterans, forming their own leagues.
•
A young school boy, Monday morning had a most painful experience. He stopped by the armory where the memorial gun is mounted and for some reason, put his tongue on the frosted wheel. He was unable to release himself and his companions ran for help, and the responding men, poured water on the metal where the tongue was stuck, until it was released, but with some torture and fright to the boy.
•
Reports of increased smoking in several Jefferson county schools is posing a real problem, Supt. Harold Hawker, stated Wednesday. Those involved are both Junior and Senior high school students. The habit with many of the students has arrived at the stage where it is necessary for them to leave the classroom and building to smoke and has resulted in increased sluffing and the parent problem, delinquency. At the present time the board of education has not taken any definite steps to curb the sale of cigarettes to minors, although the law is specific in the matter of both sale and possession by minors.