Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
December 1910
O. Hardy was arraigned before Justice Nye last last Friday evening on the charge of having endorced a certificate of deposit which did not belong to him, and which he had found. On the owner going to the bank and asking for a dupliate of the lost certificate he was confronted with the original which Hardy had indorsed and cashed. A warrant was issued for his arrest and on being brought before Justice Nye he confessed his guilt whereupon his honor assessed a fine of $50 and gave him a jail sentence of 90 days. Upon paying the fine the court suspended the jail sentence.
The Pride of Rigby. The board of directors of the Rigby Creamery Company met Monday evening and decided upon the words heading this article as thier business slogan, and the same will appear on every pound of butter sent out from the creamery.
Thursday evening the young friends of Mr. And Mrs. Levi Poulsen gave them a surprise in the form of a china shower. The newly married couple were the recipients of many beautiful dishes. Ice cream and cake were served and the merry crowd did not depart until a late hour.
The verdict of the coroner’s jury which sat today to determine the cause of the death of B. E. Corbin, found that the deceased “came to his death by starvation and exposure.” The body when found was mutilated so badly that it could be identified only by the clothing, his gloves, signet ring, which he had taken off and put in his pocket, his purse, lumber jack boots, German socks, jack knife, compass, etc. Corbin was on his way out out of the forest when death overcame him.
December 1930
Mrs. Margaret Saxton, 82, one of this section’s earliest pioneers, died at her home here Friday afternoon, after a lingering illness. Mrs. Saxton was born in Leeds, Yorkshire, England, in 1848. She was married to Thomas Saxton in Hull, England, in 1872, coming to America in 1879, and settling in Salt Lake City. The family moved to Idaho in 1884 taking up a homestead 1/2 miles east of the present township of Rigby. After many years here the family moved to Salt Lake where they resided a few years and returned to this section, where they have since resided. Mrs. Saxton took an active part in early church work in this section, being one of the first officers of the Relief Society when the Rigby ward was organized, and also assisted in the Primary organization.
The music department of the Rigby elementary school will present “Goldilocks Adventure” with a cast of 110 children, Friday night, December 12th. At the Junior High auditorium. The dramatics are directed by Misses Elva Tall and Marguerite Thomas, dances, Miss Pearl Jones; costumes, Misses Afton Tall, Millie Lee and Lila Burr; Fourth grade chorus, Miss Berenice Bennett. Beth West, a first grader will give a solo dance as one of the specialties.
As a result of three cases of spinal meningitis in Jefferson county at the present time, the pupils of all the Rigby schools are being given throat sprays twice a day by the teachers. the powerful non-poisonous antiseptic “Hexylresiranol, Solution S. T. 37” is being used and can be purchased by anyone at local drug stores. The twice a day spraying will continue throughout the present week and next week, each student will be given a daily throat spray. This is a precautionary measure and with the combined efforts of physicians, parents and teachers, it is hoped that a further spread of the disease will be checked.
In keeping with the holiday spirit, Manager Dell Holland of Riverside Gardens announces four dances during the Christmas holidays. The first dance will be given on Christmas eve, the second on Christmas night. The following week on December 31st. on New Year’s Eve, the third dance will be given. The holiday week will be brought to a close with a dance, New Year’s night. Wood’s eight piece orchestra will play for the dances.
December 1950
The best way of making sure to spend Christmas at home this year is to drive carefully between now and the holidays, Chief of Police Dean Algood advises Rigby motorists. Everybody is busier just befoe Christmas, and as a rule, the roads are more dangerous, chief Algood pointed out. “Sleet, ice, snow, rain, all present extra hazards when driving, and we should take extra precautions to avoid costly accidents and injuries,” he said.
Saturday morning, December 23rd, at 11:30, at the front door of the Rigby Star office, a $150 treat has been prepared for distribution to youngsters who qualify for the awards. Fifty dollars in silver and 400 show tickets to the Main and Royal theaters will be given to children of Santa Claus age 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 years who come to The Rigby Star office Saturday, December 23, at 11:30, with evidence they have solved the question asked in this week’s issue relative to greeting page ads to be found somewhere on either page 6 or 7.
Mr. And Mrs. Allen Call received a letter Monday from their son Charles who completed his navy boot training at San Francisco and has arrived at Adak, Alaska for duty at the navy air base. Charles expects this assignment to be somewhat permanent. He wrote that the weather was not severe at that time. In fact, there was no snow. Milk was thirty cents a glass at the base and sixty cents at any civilian café. Powdered milk is used almost exclusively. He made the trip from Seattle to Kodiak and on to Adak by plane.
December 1970
Jay E. Aitken, 19 years old, is recovering from injuries received Thursday morning when the truck he was driving collided with a Union Pacific engine on the spur leading to the Golden Valley Packers plant, south of Roberts. The truck was loaded with three tons of rolled oats at the plant dock. An estimated $2000 damage was done to the front end of the train, and the Aitken truck about $1500 in damages. Aitken was charged with failure to stop in time at a railroad grade crossing.
So pleased was Mrs. Edith Hargrove, Rigby, after advertising in the classified ads that she had a combination wood and coal stove for sale, she called The Rigby Star Monday morning to say, “I have sold it.” Mrs. Hargrove, with a rather difficult item., but truthful in what she had to sell, said that she sold the stove the same day the paper came out to a Mrs. Harris, of Roberts, who took delivery of the range Saturday and paid her the advertised price.
The Modern Woomen of America of Eastern Idaho held their regular initial event of shoot and games for the winter, Saturday night, Dec. 5th at the Ririe Lions hall with a very good attendance. The meeting was opened with Rigby camp Consul Elmo Campbell in charge. Del Harmon lead the Flag salute and the Society creed, followed by prayer, given by Blair Cuthbert.
During the past two weeks, an epidemic of obscene and threatening phone calls have been frightening the residents of this area, according to Howard Shaffer, sheriff. Persons receiving such calls are asked to notify the sheriff’s office immediately. In one instance, a rural resident received a call which threatened his life—and ten minutes after the call, telephone wires were shot down in his neighborhood. Parents are asked to check their youth to see that they are not carrying guns in their cars. The area could become an armed camp, with people keeping guns at their doors, or in the cars as self defense. It is a serious problem and parental cooperation would probably save a life or two if this practice persists.
On Saturday, a large crowd attended a rabbit drive sponsored by the Monteview LDS ward church. Approximately 600 people joined in the drive with horseback riders, snowmobiles and pedestrians included. A large number got away and during the night vandals stole approximately 700 of the rabbits. Farmers in the community are suffering heavy losses from the heavy infestation of rabbits. It was pointed out that ten rabbits eat as much hay as one sheep and they also destroy the winter range which would normally be used for stock, as well as making much hay unfit for use as stock will not eat hay which has been contaminated by rabbits.