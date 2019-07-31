Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
July 1910
The session of Congress which has recently closed has been a most beneficial one to Idaho, as shown in affirmative legislation, and more has been accomplished for the benefit of the State than during any previous Congress. The Idaho delegation has been vigilant and active in protecting the interest of the state. Complete harmony and co-operation has prevailed between and on the part of the delegation, otherwise such good results could not have been secured.
•
One of the most important measures enacted was that providing for an appropriation of $20,000,000 for the completion of reclamation protects in various states of which Idaho will secure a large portion, meaning the completion and extension of projects now under way without delay.
•
The little horse, Toby, by name, that Fount Johnson drives in the delivery of mail on rural route 1 out of Rigby, is perhaps the most remarkable animal, in the matter of endurance, to be found on any rural route in the United States. Fount has been on the route for the past five years during which time Toby has been his constant companion, and so reliable is he when it comes to endurance that the carrier can be relied on to reach the postoffice on his return trip each day almost exactly at 5:30, never varying more than two minutes from that time for weeks at a stretch. Recently Fount sat down and did a little figuring as to the number of miles Tobe has run, loped and trotted, during the past five years on route 1, and he discovered that the total aggregated 29,500, which is certainly a great record.
•
The best game of ball to have been played here this season took place last Sunday, the Rexburg boys having come down for the purpose of having another try-out with the local team. It was a real ball game from start to finish and at its close the score stood, Rigby 3, Rexburg 1. Walker brought in the one score Rexburg secured, while Jones, Ray Hall and Call were credited with the Rigby tallies. In only three innings did the visitors succeed in getting to first base.
•
Pioneer Day in Rigby was enjoyed by fully three thousand people from the outside, and the program as had previously been arranged, was carried out to the letter. The morning train from the south brought quite a number, while the train from the north came down loaded, the superb Rexburg band heading the procession. The morning exercises took place at the L. D. S. church, that edifice being crowded to its utmost capacity. Rev. Garver, ot the Presbyterian church, offered invocation, which was followed by vocal music. C. W. Poole talked of pioneer davs and he was followed by B. F. Roberts, of Salt Lake, who delivered the address of the the same being followed by closest attention on the part of great audience.
July 1930
The statement that the people of Idaho are called upon to pay a higher rate for gas as a motor fuel than the neighboring states has been widely broadcast. An investigation into the case develops the fact that the statements are not true to any great extent. The State Chamber of Commerce, in order to make a comparison, has gathered and published facts giving the retail price of gasoline at points in Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and Montana. The gas tax in each state has its bearing as a matter of course. The prices quoted are less the state gas tax which is in each state as follows: Washington 3 cents, Oregon 3 cents, Nevada 4 cents, Utah 3 1/2 cents, Wyoming 4 cents, Montana 5 cents, Idaho 5 cents.
•
Idaho Falls and the upper Snake river valley continued to swelter Tuesday as the mercury hovered around 94 degrees. The official mark for Tuesday was one degree cooler than the record high mark of the season, made last Saturday, and the hottest day in Idaho Falls in two years, according to official records. High temperatures reigned over the entire valley.
•
Veterans of the World War may now apply for disability allowance under legislation recently passed by Congress. Blank forms for making application are now available at the U.S. Veteran’s Bureau at Boise, Idaho; such forms are also being mailed to the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and Representatives of the American Red Cross throughout the State of Idaho, acording to C. H. Hudelson, Manager.
•
The Jefferson county Rodeo at Lewisville opened Wednesday afternoon with a good sized crowd of appreciative spectators in attendance, who were given plenty of thrills during the twenty events on the daily program. A radio loud speaker and public address system installed in the judges stand enables all on the ground to hear announcements and winners announced.
•
Twenty-two persons have now been to the top of the Grand Teton peak, the highest in the massive range near Jackson, for a party of four older scouts and one adult reached the top Friday morning. All of those in the party except the adult, were attending the annual summer camp of Boy Scouts in Teton Canyon near Driggs. The party was made up of Connley Watts, 19, LeMoyne Watts, 20; Corness Christensen, 20; Russell Nichols, 19, and his father Ray Nichols, 49. All are from Rexburg.
July 1950
Mr. and Mrs. A. B. Eckersell returned home Monday from a trip to Chicago which they made in their private plane. Their plane was one of the 890 which flew to Chicago as representatives of the Flying Farmers of America last week to be present at the dedication of the Merrill C. Meigs Field. They report excellent flying weather both going and returning, the flight having been made via southern Wyoming, Omaha, Des Moines, Joliet. Returning they flew over Jackson Hole and described the view as magnificent.
•
Hamer is now the northernmost village in Jefferson county, following the granting of a petition by the Jefferson county board of commissioners at their meeting Monday of this week. A petition was presented to the board signed by 126 citizens residing within the new village, asking that the designation of Hamer as a village be allowed. The majority of the petitioners were taxpayers, the number of signatures being found to be in excess of the desired number required by law, the commissioners granted the request.
•
The Jefferson County Fair Board met recently at the courthouse and initial plans were laid for this years annual fair at Ririe on September 1 and 2. This year's fair is being sponsored by the Ririe Lion's Club, with Carl M. Shaner as secretary and manager. Fay Anthony is general chairman of all the committees. Mrs. George Summers is chairman of all women committees and Marie Jordan is treasurer of the fair board.
July 1970
The Rigby High School class of 1965 will hold their class reunion July 25 at 4:00 p.m. The get-together will be held at Heise Hot Springs where they will enjoy swimming. All former classmates are urged to bring picnic lunches for this five year reunion.
•
Mrs. John Burnside left by jet Saturday for Vietnam where she will visit her husband, Capt. Burnside, a helicopter pilot. They will have a few days in Saigon and then spend some time in Bangkok, Thailand. This is the second tour of duty for Capt. Burnside in Vietnam and he expects to return to the United States in the near future.
•
The State Highway Department will hold a hearing at the Jefferson County Court House, at 8 p.m. Thursday, September 10th. The hearing is public and interested citizens may be heard orally or in writing as to their views regarding the social, economic and environmental effects affecting the direct