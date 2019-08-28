Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
August 1910
One of the two prisoners who escaped from the county jail, was taken in by Deputy Sheriff Haarrop at Yellowstone station last Saturday, and returned to St. Anthony. He proved to be the fellow that Harry Schweitzer shot the night an effort was made to rob the Golden Rule store. His companion, who was also caught in the store the night of the attempted robbery, is still at large, although there is a possibility of him being apprehended, he being now in the park.
•
As per announcement the old folks began to gather on Main street between 9 and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, and it was soon evident that the town was theirs for the day. Barrels of lemonade and cherry punch, boxes of banas, oranges, etc., were set out on the sidewalk and those who were to modest to help themselves were generously helped by others. Soon the automobiles lined up and at first the oldest escorted by the Rigby band were carried around the town.
•
Several of Rigby’s light sleepers were aroused from their peaceful slumbers last Sunday morning at about 2:30 by the report of revolver shots and many wondered if another burglary or holdup was taking place. Nothing of the kind. Sam Gough and Tom Hall observed a coyote carrying off a chicken in the neighborhood of the city park and took a few shots at him but Mr. coyote never dropped the chicken, and in the darkness he escaped.
August 1930
Idaho motorists in 1931 will sport a brilliant black and white license plate—white numbers on a black background—it was announced Saturday by the department of law enforcement. An order for the 133,000 sets of plates was placed Saturday with the Indiana state prison, at a price of 9.56 cents a pair.
•
Manager Johnson of the Gem theatre announces the first mid-night show for Saturday night, August 16 at 12:30 when he will present “The Cuckoos” one of the most hilarious comedies since the introduction of talkies. Mid-night matinees have proven quite popular in larger cities and not to be out done, Mr. Johnson has arranged for a midnight show for the people of Rigby and vicinity.
•
Rigby is to have a miniature golf course so that the people of this village and surrounding country can keep abreast of the times and enjoy a game that is now popular from coast to coast. Leslie Scott, of Annis announces the opening of the local miniature golf links, an eighteen hole course, Saturday, August 30th. The links are located on State street directly opposite the telephone office. The course will be open all day with special prices for children.
August 1950
Rigby’s Junior Legion baseball team, defending champions, annexed the 1950 East Idaho title last Thursday afternoon by defeating Shelley 13-7 in a game played at Rexburg. Rigby qualified to meet Pocatello’s American Legion team in a regional title series, best two out of three.
•
Jefferson county voters cast in excess of 2700 votes in a record breaking primary election Tuesday. This compared to 900 votes cast in 1948 and 1398 in 1946. The fact that Idaho is to elect two senators this year, aside from a full state selection of officers and county, and the numerous candidates on both tickets, was responsible for the unusual amount of interest at the primary.
•
A representative group of people from the Swan Valley area met with the board of trustees of Class A school District No. 251 to work out a transportation program for the high school children from the Swan Valley area. It was agreed that the Swan Valley bus will meet the Ririe bus at the district boundary and a transfer will be made there. This arrangement makes it possible for some high school students to attend school that have not been able to attend before because of expense and distance involved. Tuition will be paid by the Swan Valley District.
•
All plans are completed and program ready for the 17th annual Jefferson County Fair to be held at Ririe on September 1 and 2. Several new features have been added this year aside from the Mid West Carnival and those in charge state the fair will be the best ever. Everyone, and especially all citizens of Jefferson county are urged to attend the fair.
•
Principal Wilmer Kinghorn of the Rigby elementary school reports the largest enrollment for the first grade, probably in the history of the local school. Wednesday’s first grade registration stood at 141 compared to 120 for the 1949 registration. Other enrollments in the elementary school by grades are: second 105, which is down over previous years, third 117, fourth 110, fifth 113; sixth, 102, seventh 100, making a total of 788.
August 1970
Area residents who attended the rodeo at Island Park over the weekend reported that some scenes from the rodeo were being shot for a western movie during the action. Laurie Sanders, one of the stars of “Petticoat Junction” wasthere and a number of youngsters collected her autograph. The show was produced by Crystal Brothers.
•
The City of Menan’s application for a federal grant for the installation of a sewer and water system has been approved in the approximate amount of $215,600. The money, however, can not be dispersed until two-thirds of the residents of Menan sign a petition to use the system.
•
Hazel Astbury, a petite 30-year-old Australian, and her Palomino, “Cobber,” travled through Ririe Wednesday enroute to the West Coast. She was an overnight guest at the home of Mr. and Mrs. George L. Lovell. In the ten years since she began touring the county by horse, Hazel has traveled by horseback through ten countries, with the nine other countries being Italy, Switzerland, England, Cyprus, Jersey Island, New Zealand, Australia, Tasmania and Canada.