Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1912
An exchange commenting some time ago on how the banks all over the country endeavored to keep business running smooth by Issuing clearing house certificates, gave the following: “You see, Mr. Smidt,” said the bank cashier, “there is plenty of money in the bank, but all the banks have agreed in order to prevent a panic to pay out only a part of the actual currency demanded by the depositors. Your money is here alright, and you can have it as soon as it is safe to let you have it. In the meantime we will give you instead of actual cash, clearing house certificates which will serve the same purpose. Do you think you understand now? “Yees, yess,” replied Smidt, “I Oxplain it shust like dis, Mr. Sashier. Matilda and I have a little baby. The little baby she cry for milk in de middle of de night; ve get up und say to de little baby, ‘Yess, baby der is plenty milk in de kitchen, but ve cannot give it to you now, but ve vill give you somedings shust as good. Here iss a milk ticket.—now go to slepe.”
•
Tonight—the time. Peck opera house—the place. The fun will be furnished by the high school and the town basket ball teams, with wrestling matches and boxing contests thrown in for good measure. The fun will commence promptly at 8, on account of the lengthy program, and you will miss something you fail to attend. The admission will be very moderate, 15¢ for children and 25¢ for adults, and your money’s worth guaranteed. The first basket ball game will be between the Scientific and the Commercial classes, and the game will be a warm one. The other will be between the high school and the town teams, and this will be their first meeting. Come!
•
Cleaning Walks For the County Proved Good Medicine. On a plain drunk charge, Jimmy Woods, the latter part of the week, was by Justice Nye committed to the county jail for a period of ten days. The next day after arriving in St. Anthony “Jimmy” pleaded with Deputy Sheriff Taylor for something to “quiet his nerves.” Lyman, as all know, is of an obliging disposition, and he instantly set about to furnish the medicine that he thought was needed. He took “Jimmy” out of the jail and introduced him to a shovel and a very large accumulation of the “beautiful” and invited him to get busy. The patient industriously complied with the request for some little time, when the “weary Willie” disposition came over him and he piteously implored to be permitted to rest.
1932
County Road Overseer Dave Lee attached the big wedge snow plow of the county to the ten ton caterpillar tractor and proceeded to try it out on the road west to Lewisville Tuesday afternoon. The result was a pronounced a success the outfit clearing 14 miles of road in four hours and 10 minutes that afternoon. The outfit struck some drifts that were five feet deep and cleared these nicely, leaving a smooth, hard path. The plow cost $1,200, which is two-thirds of the cost of a grader.
•
Jno. W. Hart last Saturday displayed lamb chop, steaks as well as legs of lamb put up in neat cellophane wrapped packages, the product of the Hansen Packing Company of Butte, under their new refrigeration process. By this process choice pieces of lamb are frozen to a temperature of 60 degrees below zero. Mr. Hart said that the fancy packages of the best cuts of meat are placed on sale throughout the east at soda fountains, drug stores, grocery stores, tea rooms and confectionery shops. The processing plan was worked out by a western man who sold the idea for three million dollars. The General Food Products
•
Corporation of Boston, after a thorough study and research, paid 22 million dollars for the patent and process.
•
The new state income tax law, passed at the last session of the legislature is known as the “Property Relief Act of 1931.” The state income tax law is intended, if properly administered, to shift some of the burden of taxpaying from owners of real estate to citizens drawing incomes who now entirely or partially escape state taxation.
1952
The following instructions have been issued by the company to Ririe subscribers in assisting them to become acquainted with the use of the dial phone: 1. Be sure of the number—If you do not find it in the directory, dial “O” (Operator) and ask for Information. 2. Lift the receiver and listen for Dial Tone—a steady “humm-m-ming” sound. Do not start to dial until you hear this tone. 3. Leave the receiver off and place your finger in the opening where you see the first figure of the number you wish to call. 4. Pull dial around until finger strikes the finger stop—Remove finger from opening and allow dial to return to normal. Do not interfere with the return movement of the dial. 5. Proceed in the same way to dial the remaining figures of the number in the order in which they appear.
•
The 1952 March of Dimes is beyond a doubt the most crucial campaign ever to be conducted in Idaho. While 1951 has now become the fifth worst polio year in the state’s history, we are still faced with the added financial problem of rendering assistance to hundreds of victims stricken in prior years. Upon the success of our County March of Dimes campaign depends the fate of past and future Idaho children and adults, victims of infantile paralysis. The polio problem in recent years has more than doubled. Re-occurring epidemics have doubled our financial burdens; doubled our need for trained personnel and doubled the dire necessity of attaining our polio research goal.
•
The past week we found that the oriental palm tree which has been growing in The Star office for the past thirty years, had rotted off at the base and had to be dug up and thrown out. It was planted from seed.
1972
Cheer up. The experts are predicting that within the next eight years as many as 60 percent of all American homes will be capable of tuning in programs on any of the 40 television channels.
•
The Jefferson County road supervisor, A. W. Hutchens, who lives in Labelle, has been riding to work in a snowmobile to get county equipment going. Mail delivery to some areas of the county has been impossible. Snow weight is making it difficult to break up and remove, and as one man said you can “saw it because it is so hard, and make a snow-fort”; and others reported farm tractors could be driven over the drifts. As the blizzard continued to pound Tuesday afternoon people who worked in Rigby and lived out of town left at noon for home or stayed in town for the night. All county school remained closed Wednesday with prospects dim for reopening today, due to all roads in the county being closed.
•
The 1970 Census of Housing counted 3,488 housing units in Jefferson County, and 3,115 households had at least one television set, the Bureau of the Census, U.S. Department of Commerce, announced today. The report shows that on the county: there were 152 housing units with air conditioning (54 with room units and 98 with a central system), 2,693 units with a clothes washing machine, 1,709 with a clothes dryer, and 353 with a dishwasher. The 1970 population was 11,619, with an average of 3.6 persons per housing unit.