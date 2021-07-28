The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1912
A party of eastern tenderfeet registered at the Bannock yesterday while passing through the Pocatello gateway to Yellowstone park. One of the members of the party was a wealthy New Yorker, whose private secretary was about the tenderest footed tenderfoot that ever peeped over the Rockies. He remained inside the hotel lobby all day, glancing warily out of the window. Finally he could it no longer, and inquired of the clerk: ‘’I haven’t yet seen a single cowboy or Indian. Could direct me to a better viewpoint.”
•
July 9th — With rewards totaling $1700 outstanding for the arrest of the robber who shot Carl Valentine in the rear of his own residence on South Seventh avenue on the night of July 4, and robbed him of two diamonds, valued at close to $1000, after inflicting bullet wounds in his right leg that necessitated amputation of that member below the knee, not the slightest clue to the perpetrator of the outrage has been unearthed.
•
Another Pioneer Day has passed into history, and that it was fittingly celebrated here in Rigby, those who lent their presence stand ready to attest. In the line of weather, the day was ideal. As to attendance it is estimated there were fully 3000 visitors in town during the afternoon. The sports, foot racing, horse racing etc., took place on Main street in the afternoon. The broncho riding contest was the most exciting event of the day and was participated in by Will Hill and John Stitt. Owing to lack of time in which to prepare for the events, the boxing contests and wrestling matches were called off.
1932
During the past few cold nights, the South Fork has dropped rapidly, the flow past the Heise station falling to 10,830 second feet Wednesday, as compared to 20,800 on June 26th. The warm weather of the past two weeks has melted the snow rapidly on the higher watershed of the South Fork, although on the north sides of the higher mountains much snow remained the first of the week. The Jackson lake contained 803,080 acre feet of water Tuesday, according to the office of Lynn Crandall. water master for Dist. No. 36, being within 4 feet of its capacity. American Falls contained 1,271,320 acre feet Tuesday of this week.
•
The heavy rain storm here last Sunday afternoon put an end to what appeared an excellent base ball game between the Rigby Lions and the Pocatello Red and White team, league leaders, the score 1 to 0 as the locals came to bat in the last half of the second inning. Rigby’s lone score was the result of a terrific drive between short and third by Stephens for a home run, the ball being the first one pitched. Good snappy fielding on the part of both teams kept other runners away from home plate as the down-pour ended the game.
•
The fifth annual M. W. A. Log Rolling of eastern and southeastern Idaho will be held at Mack’s, Island Park, July 30, 31 and August 1, which will be attended by the various camps of the lodge extending as far south as American Falls and west to Salmon City. Three base ball games are scheduled, aside from a program of sports consisting of a tug-of-war, relay races, boat racing, horse shoe pitching, foot races and other events. A free dance will be held Saturday night, July 30th.
•
Lookouts and smoke chasers are located so that almost any fire can be reached by at least one man within two hours after discovery by the lookouts. “The fire protective organization on this district consists of two assistant Rangers, 11 lookouts and patrolmen, six Per Diem guards and three road crews. The big fires of last year brought about a big improvement in fire fighting equipment, lookout and smoke chasing systems. Landing fields for planes are being selected and improved so that men and supplies can be placed on fires on short notice in the back country.”
1952
According to the Snake River water report of June 28th, issued by Lynn Crandall, district No. 36 engineer, Jackson Lake contained 850,820 acre feet, compared to 852,822 acre feet a year ago; discharge is 3,630 compared to 4,360 a year ago. Island Park reservoir contained 136,990 acre feet compared to 134,400 acre feet a year ago; American Falls reservoir is listed at 1,724,300 acre feet compared to 1,720,880 a year ago.
•
And here in the good old U.S.A.— Old Glory waves proudly throughout the land for Independence Day. The spirit of the people expressed in their flag! That spirit is dramatized this week with a breaking out of rodeos, whoopee days, military parades, concerts, ball games, and pageants, and other Independence Day events throughout our nation.
•
Plans Made To Place Live Fish In Wading Pool At Park. Committeeman Don Archibald, in charge of this feature, has received assurance from the State Game department that an ample number of legal size trout will be provided for placing in the cement wading pool at the Rigby City Park. The temperature of the water in the pool has been tested and OK’d by the game department. An ample flow of fresh water in and out of the pool assures plenty of oxygen for the trout.
•
The Blood for Freedom train will be here, today and tomorrow to collect blood for military purposes only. County groups have been out soliciting for donors the past week and have secured enough for about a day and a half during the time the train is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. As more donors are needed, people who have not done so are asked to register as early today as possible at the train. The quota is 120 pints a day.
•
One of the oldest landmarks in Jefferson county and the first manufacturing plant, the Menan flour mill, has been torn down. It stood for sixty years and until it was razed by fire several years ago as the Menan Starch factory, it was a hub of industry and activity, serving a vital need
1972
Rigby High Teacher Rewarded For New Teaching Technique. J. D. Lowder, science teacher at the Rigby High School, was recently presented a check for $25.00 from the Board of Trustees. His idea was to have a special lab class for mathematics where calculators would be available for students use. Mr. Lowder experimented, using a solid state calculator in one of his classes this past year and remarked that the result has been remarkable. He stated, “Problems took 10 to 15 minutes to do could be done in 5 or 10 seconds.”
•
“All cropland in the county is irrigated. The 1969 census listed 143,152 acres of cropland under irrigation. Approximately 75,000 acres are now under cultivation in the Mud Lake, Hamer and Monteview areas, and one fourth of the area is irrigated from the lake. The remaining three-fourth is irrigated from water developed from deep and shallow wells. There are 3,488 housing units available and most are owner-occupied with rentals totaling 84. There are six incorporated towns: Rigby, Ririe, Lewisville, Menan, Roberts and Mud Lake. Hamer and Heise have city governments.
•
There is bound to be continuing repercussions from too much computerizing our life style. We heard a Bonneville county voter say the other day, “I’m not going to vote on one of those machines.” We older people aren’t too quick and bright — and besides, look at the time it takes to get all the gadgets going and then you don’t really know who you voted for. The machine gobbles it up and away we go.
•
The underpass south of Rigby was demolished the last of the week by the Idaho Department of Highways in their construction of the new 191 highway from Ucon to Rigby. With the use of explosives the underpass and railroad tracks atop the underpass were blown up, but not before a new track was laid. The underpass has posed problems in the past when heavy snows or rains would plug the drainage, and water flooded the highway. It was also the scene of several fatal accidents.