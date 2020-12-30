Pages of the Past

1900’s
Tallow candles were somewhat in evidence here this week, on account of a gasoline famine, and as many of our business houses depend on gasoline for lighting purposes the village was practically in darkness for several nights. The forced return to the tallow dip was a practical illustration of the fact that what was good enough for our grandparents does not answer the present generation—at least as to light. There was some consolation, however, in knowing that everybody, from Ashton to h--1, sometimes called Pocatello, was in the same fix—all out of gasoline.
•
Several moons since the town board asked to have some street lights put in, but to date the electric light people have failed to get busy. Fact is their street sign is about out of commission and by another week or so we will be in utter darkness, so far as electric lights on the streets are concerned. A few street lights, even of the dinky incandescent variety, would be much appreciated.
•
Talk about reaching the limit, and then some, but here is a case that was certainly it. Some five weeks since the editor of the Star secured a barrel of Wolf River apples and shipped them to the Jones boys and girls and grandchildren, who reside at Lead, South Dakota. They were appraised of the shipment and after waiting something like a month and the apples not showing up, the big boy of the family got busy and had both railroad agents at that point send out tracers, the North-Western agent being successful in locating the lost apples. And where do you suppose they were found? Give it up, of course you do. They had gotten no farther on their journey than Pocatello, sixty-four miles from their starting point. They finally reached their destination, but it was the next day after Thanksgiving.
1920’s
Rigby was visited Monday and Tuesday by a very interesting character in the person of Emmett Dalton, the last of the famous bandits by that name, who were a terror throughout Kansas and the Indian Territory, now Oklahoma, during the late 80’s and early 90’s. Mr. Dalton, who is 53 years old, was released from the Lansing state prison of Kansas in 1907, after serving fifteen years for his connection in the daring robbery of the two banks at Coffeyville, Kansas, thirty years ago. Mr. Dalton is presenting his story of the activities of the Dalton Brothers, in the screen play, “Beyond the Law,” in which he takes the leading role. He has lived up to his word “go straight” and his mission today is that of showing that life of crime has its retribution.
•
The whole evening of radio entertainment, between 7 and 8 o’clock, will be under the direction of J. Emmett Hayden, chairman of the committee. Included in the program will be the San Francisco Municipal band, under the baton of Philip H. Sapiro, the Sponsors’ Chorus, led by Grace Marie Compagno, Sigmund Anker’s String Orchestra, and Uda Waldop, at the manual of the municipal organ. Christmas radio activity at KGO will not only reach back into ye olden music, mythology and children’s lore, but will come up-to-date with a new feature, that of making it possible for radiofans, who are still in bed at 7 o’clock on Christmas morning, to reach out, pick up ear phones, and then be lulled back to sleep by carols sung by a chorus of mixed voices.
•
Scarlet fever is assuming epidemic proportions in Idaho, and may become serious unless checked, warned Dr. Ralph M. Fouch. state medical adviser, Monday. To date, during November 181 cases of the disease have been reported, declared the medical adviser. Since October 1, there have been 308 cases, while the total for the entire year has been 824 cases, one of the largest disease totals in the state. “These figures,” said Doctor Fouch, “indicate that the disease has been lurking around all year and is just beginning to show renewed virulence. “The outbreak is particularly dangerous because when the disease first appears in a family no one suspects it for what it is, and in a mild form it will sweep through several members of the family before it becomes sufficiently virulent to require the services of a doctor.” A campaign of
•
testing for immunity and of vaccination against the disease is a necessity, the medical adviser asserted. “Remember the golden rule.” he added, “and where there is no effective force to maintain a quarantine, isolate yourself for the benefit of the community. Familiarize yourself with the symptoms of scarlet fever, then consult your doctor when you feel any sickness coming on.”
1940’s
Postmaster Willard Adams announces that the local post office will be open all day on Saturdays until Christmas. This is being done to accommodate the shoppers as well as help Santa deliver all his mail. Postmaster Adams wishes to remind all that the postage on Christmas cards this year will be 2cents each instead of 1½ cents as it has been in the past. Please help your mail carriers by having all your mail stamped before putting it in the box to be picked up.
•
Much Thought Given to Building Program. (By Rulon E. Beus) The school building program as recommended by the survey staff and as outlined by the school board in the bond election notices is, briefly, as follows: The erection of a high school building at Terreton to house about 150 pupils in the Junior and Senior high grades. The erection of an addition to, or a new building at Ririe to house six classes of elementary pupils. The erection of a Senior High building at or near Rigby to house about 600 Senior high students. The estimated cost of these buildings will be about $300,000, for the combination Junior and Senior high school at Terreton; about $100,000 for the elementary addition at Ririe, and about $600,000 for the Senior high school at Rigby.
•
Declares School Plan Not Sound. (By L. Ambrey Thomas) As a Jefferson County taxpayer and a graduate of two of Idaho’s higher institutions of learning and 30 years a teacher and school administrator I am unalterably opposed to the reorganization policies and plans for Jefferson County as proposed in your so-called survey for the following reasons: 1. The plan is financially unsound. 2. The plan is educationally ultra progressive, theoretical and un-suited to the needs of the boys and girls of the county. 3. The Board of Education were ill advised by two educators who are of the extremely ultra progressive-highly theoretical school rather than men of “Down-to-earth philosophy” and sound training, and back ground.
1960’s
Break-ins are on the increase in this area, schools and churches have been the victims of the prowlers and thieves and the hardest hit, perhaps, was the Rigby Elementary School lunch room over the Thanksgiving holiday. Several people here have become alarmed to the extent that when they leave, they have asked this newspaper not to publish their names, although they have given forwarding addresses. It doesn’t seem to matter whether you live in town or in the country, you are not immune. Because the Christmas holidays are upon us, and people are coming and going, we urge everyone to exercise double caution in securely locking their businesses and homes. But what can you do when the door is removed?
•
The City has been in the process of making a skating pond on north campus at the Rigby High School (the Athletic field). Workmen have been using a fire hose to fill the pond which was being readied for skating when the heavy snow came. It is the city’s intention to maintain a skating pond as long as weather is favorable.
•
Unsung hero awards go to the City crew who annually place the Christmas tree and lights in its foundation—and the street intersection decorations, the V.F.W. Post for their humanitarian efforts in seeing that Christmas baskets are taken to many needy families—and for doctors who give up family holiday dinners to administer help to the ill, and all those whose public services which are on call around the clock.