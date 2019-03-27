Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
March 1910
The potato situation this spring is a disappointment to both grower and shipper. They are not in as much demand now as they were last fall. Usually when the market is bad in the fall it improves by the following spring, but the reverse of these, usual condition exist this spring It seems on account of the excessive price potatoes brought in the spring of 1909, that nearly all the farmers planted an extra large crop last year, and to cap the climax nature did extra well by the potatoes and produced the largest yield ever known, and of excellent quality too. The result is the potato supply exceeds the demand and the market is sluggish.
•
Halley's Comet will be visible to the naked eye to those who are early risers about the middle of April. It will be seen in the east shortly before sunrise in the constellation Pisces, near the star Delta. It will be clearer from that time on, “but will not be seen except in the mornings until May 18, when it will cross the meridian and from that time until it disappears will be an object for the evening star-gazers.
•
The county commissioners are advertising for bids for the construction of a steel bridge across the South Fork at Lorenzo, it being estimated that such a structure will cost in the neighbor hood of thirty thousand dollars. It is certain we will never have a permanent bridge at that point until something substantial in the way of steel is put in, and at least half the money required for such a bridge has in the past been expended in the way of attempting to maintain a wooden structure, with the result as we all know, no bridge at all for six and eight months at a time, and now that the work and money expended last year in repairing the old bridge has again been washed downstream, the public will all this year be deprived of a crossing at that point.
•
The two rural carriers out of Rigby will in the near future order mail carts, made especially for rural route service. The carts are more serviceable than wagons as they can be driven most anywhere and with one horse.
March 1930
In response to a recent petition to the state game department, asking permission to allow fishing for white fish below the headgates east of Rigby, State Game Warden Thomas this week stated the granting of this request was impossible under the present state law, much as he would like to grant the request. The petition was sent with a view of affording the fishermen of this section some early recreation and at the same time removing some of the thousands of white fish below the gales. These white fish are in excellent condition early in the spring and readily take hellgrammite bait. Very few trout are caught while fishing for the white fish owing to the small hooks necessary and the fact that trout do not often take hellgrammites as bait.
•
The music department of the Rigby Elementary school will present John N. Ferris’s " Aunt Drusilla's Garden" at the Junior High, Friday evening, March 28th. Rehearsals have been in progress for the past month; 130 pupils of the school are being cast in the play. In addition to the principal cast of seven characters, they are "The Gang," “The Circle," special choruses of boys and girls; solo dancing and special numbers.
•
Two 14- year old lads of Roberts were arrested this week for throwing coal at a passenger train going south below Roberts Monday, breaking out window lights in the train. Railroad detectives made the arrest and the boys are cited to appear before Judge Larsen Saturday.
•
Approximately 3,000,000 pounds more of butter were withdrawn from storage In the United States during January 1930 than during the same month in 1920. This reduction in the surplus of storage butter is encouraging, but it is no assurance that the reduction will continue. The surplus of dairy products in storage included not only butter, but also evaporated and condensed milk, dried milk and cream. Much milk and cream that has usually been sold for manufacturing into cheese and evaporated milk has been sold instead to the creamery and converted into butter.
March 1950
The 14 months old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Hall, of Rigby, was saved from strangulation Tuesday night through the quick aid of the resuscitator purchased last year by the Rigby fire department. Mrs. Hall stated that the child had been eating bread in her high chair, and that she placed the babe on the floor to play and that the child shortly thereafter keeled over, unable to get its breath.
•
Mayor Raymond Ball and city council met at the city hall Tuesday night to transact routine monthly business. Clerk Harry Garrett reported the following building permits issued recently: Ray Dillingham, for remodeling; M. G. Grover for a new residence; J. O. Call for a new residence; Ina Skelton, remodeling; Geo. K. Madsen for a new residence; Lyle Peterson, remodeling. A house removal permit for Ina Skelton was held up, pending further investigation as to the type of house desired to be moved within the city limits. H. T. Peterson met with the council to ask the reason why the council refused him a liquor permit for his "Joker Club." In answer the council ordered a certified copy of the minutes of the council be given Peterson showing the vote and reason for not granting the license.
•
County Commissioners, and citizens of the County of Jefferson, State of Idaho, wish to express to you our opinions and desires in regard to the matter of the location of the headquarters of the 6th High-way District. We have, during the past few weeks met with various groups throughout Jefferson County and have individually and collectively, talked with a great many of the residents of this county in regard to the desirability of having headquarters of the 6th Highway District located in Rigby. The people of Jefferson County are almost, without exception, very much in favor of having the district located in Rigby, and feel that the particular location is not only a desirable one from the view point of the County but also a practical one for the district.
•
The Corps of Engineers will issue an invitation for bids for the construction of levees, a slough block, dumped stone revetment and drainage structures along the left bank of the Snake river approximately 6 miles north of Rigby, about March 22, according to Col. William Whipple, Walla Walla district engineer. The work is part of the Heise- Roberts flood control project.
March 1970
"The Sound of Music", one of the most popular of modern musicals, will be presented tonight, March 26th at the Rigby High School Auditorium. The play opened last night to an appreciative audience who were delighted with the songs which have been popular for sometime. The staging was also very effective. Students began rehearsal before Christmas and the musical is backed by a full orchestra. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Miss Sharon Wolfe is directing the musical.
•
Ron Ellsworth, chairman of the State Young Republicans, spoke here Monday night at a meeting held at the home of the county chairman, Gary Butikofer, in Rigby. The Young Republicans are an independent organization and self-supporting with an open membership. At the present time they are enlisting members in Jefferson County. They plan their next meeting for April 29th in Rigby.
•
Rigby fell to the Skyline Grizzlies in the opening play of the A - l Regional tournament Thursday night at Idaho State University gym and came back Friday night to wallop the Blackfoot Branees 80-57. Mike Larsen with 32 points was the champion of the evening. Rigby may have scored even higher in the last half, except that Coach Hopkins made free use of substitutes.
•
The Idaho legislature is looking toward adjournment this week. It has been more than two months of sessions, and many controversial bills have been debated. The people of Idaho may vote on a revised constitution at their next general election and during the coming campaign that is an issue on which the voters will demand explanations. There has been legislation in the hopper which could have remained until the next sessions and more time given to crucial matters of the state, at this time. One item which has irked the taxpayers of Idaho has been the unprecedented hike in salaries for state officials— the raise did not come in degrees, it was done in one grand slam.
•
The Rigby Star has been pleased with the response of readers in at¬tempting to restore local history through pictures, at a time when it seems important that such steps should be taken. All pictures have been brought in voluntarily with some history to tell. We again invite all areas of the county to help us in the restoration of local history with pictures of old school buildings, churches, groups and other pictures which may have some historic value. Especially interested are many former residents of Jefferson County who live in other states and use the old-time pictures for family records and histories.