Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
February 1910
The local high school basketball team went to Menan Tuesday night and played a game with the team of that place, which resulted in a score of 20 to 31, in favor of the high school. A second game of 20 minutes was played which resulted in a score of 13 to 13. The Rigby boys secured the next two points and won 13 to 15.
•
The Star hopes to move into its new quarters the latter part of next week, and when settled down we will have the handsomest and most commodious quarters of any newspaper in Fremont County. Say, boys, of the press of the county, if you do not believe this just take time to give The Star a call. We will make it pleasant for you. We will also invite our patrons to call and look our quarters over.
•
M. Maguire and Charles Calvert of Elva were taken in the hand Thursday by the county sheriff on the charge of the illegal selling of liquor. They were taken to the county seat, where Calvert pleaded guilty and was fined $100.00. Maguire pleaded not guilty and was bound over to the court. He was let out on his own recognizance. Although court was in session last week, his case will not come up until the May term. Mr. Maguire is the proprietor of a drugstore in Elva and Mr. Calvert is the owner of a pool hall. A man by the name of Moore is the principle witness for the prosecution. He claims to have bought liquor from both gentlemen. Maguire does not deny having sold the liquor, but claims justification.
•
The annual meeting of the Great Feeder Canal company was held in Rigby last Saturday, at which time a full new board of directors were elected for the ensuing year. None of the old officers were candidates for reelection and the new board was elected unanimously, being composed of the following: K. Bauer, J. S. Vance, William Martensen, Frank Helm, D. II. Adams, Geo. Briggs, M.E. Brown, J. J. Chandler, of Rigby, was chosen secretary and E. Bauer president. The old officers retire with the knowledge of having brought the Feeder up to its high state perfection after years of toil, and so perfect is the system that the assessment for water last year was only three cents per inch, thus making the cheapest water supply system to be found in the entire inter- mountain country.
February 1930
A meeting of some eighty tax payers, representing almost every section of the county excepting the extreme west end of the county was held at the court house here in Rigby Monday night for discussion and consideration of the speeded up state highway road program as advocated by Governor H. C. Baldridge and J. D. Wood, of the state department of public works. After a lengthy discussion of the proposed program, raising of the gas tax from 4c to 5c, and the issuance of tax anticipation notes to match federal aid in construction of designated highways, the meeting unanimously adopted the following resolution.
•
Miss Verla Johnson, oldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. F. S. Johnson, and Lloyd M. Nalder, formerly of Ririe, were united in marriage at the Salt Lake temple Wednesday, February 5th. Mrs. Johnson accompanied the young people to Salt Lake, where they will visit with relatives for a week. Miss Johnson is a very popular young lady, a graduate of the Rigby high school, and for the past year a saleslady at the Rigby J. C. Penney store.
•
The Rigby high school basket ball team added another victory to their string last Friday by defeating Ammon 23 to 26. The local team have been victorious in eight of ten league games played this season. The local team will meet Idaho Falls at Idaho Falls on the 24th and Driggs here on the 27th in final league games. The section tournament will take place at Rexburg on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 6, 7 and 8. The double elimination system will be used and Nelson Hunter and Clarence Mathews, of Oakley, will referee. According to announcement made Wednesday night the games will not be broadcast, as had been originally announced.
•
The Union Pacific scholarship in vocational agriculture for Jefferson County was awarded to Elred Lee of the Midway rural high school. As Elred won the alternate last year and might have opportunity to use that scholarship, two alternates were chosen this year. Curtis Taylor was selected as first alternate and Jessie Larsen as second alternate. All three students are juniors in high school and active members in the local chapter of Future Farmers of America. Elred Lee was recently elected a member of the state executive committee of the FFA.
February 1950
The second platoon of Co. A in Rigby has just received a new platoon sergeant. Earl O. Spencer has just been appointed to Sergeant First Class. In the third platoon Ralph G. Groom was promoted to sergeant of the third squad. Co. C at Ashton sent their drivers down to receive their drivers test. This test was administered by Sgt. Chase of Co. B of St. Anthony. The Rigby Armory has been the scene of drivers’ tests for several companies lately. The several types of vehicles of our company are very useful in these tests.
•
Tom Williams is nicely located with his Rigby Electric in his new place of business, formerly occupied by Ross Lee with his hardware. Mr. Williams occupies the east half of the building, with the Johnson’s Apparel, Juvenile shop, the west half. The Johnson’s Apparel will have a formal opening on Tuesday morning, February 23rd, at 10 o’clock. The new location affords Mr. Williams an excellent display of his electrical appliances in the long room.
•
The recent article appearing in the newspapers in regard to the refusal of the petition for the incorporation of the proposed Village of Lorenzo, in which there was a dissenting vote by Commissioner Lon Lott, prompt¬ed the following statement from Mr. Lott when interviewed on Monday: “ I want it clearly understood that my vote for the granting of the petition for the incorporation was prompted by the facts and the law before the board. There was a petition before the board with more than sufficient names to constitute a majority of the taxable inhabitants of the proposed village. There had been a petition presented to the Board asking for the withdrawal of some of these names, and a second petition asking that some of these names be withdrawn from the petition of withdrawal. When the final tally was made, it appeared that there were still a sufficient number of the tax¬able inhabitants to constitute a majority”
•
The Jefferson county polio campaign is nearing its conclusion. The response has been very gratifying and the cooperation by groups, community efforts, clubs and individuals has brought the total collections up to Tuesday night to $5813.70. R. H. Farmer, chapter treasurer, will make a detailed report of the drive when all returns have been tabulated.
February 1970
Sen. Ellsworth Sustains Governor’s Veto on House Bill 304; Reasons Stated Fully aware that House Bill 304 is not the final answer on tax control, Sen. James Ellsworth explained his vote to sustain the governor’s veto. ‘I do not want to put local government in straight jackets but with big tax roll gains in equalizing plans, the taxpayer must be afford¬ed some protection,” the President pro tern said. In one county tax rolls will rise by 53 per cent. A committee of the in Memorium 1950-1970 Only in the love we have for others than ourselves—can we truly live— or die.
•
Reservoir stored water is excellent throughout the State and stream-flow was well above normal for the month of January. On the average, about two-thirds of the total year’s snowpack is down by February 1st, heaving about one-third of the year’s total accumulation.
•
Twenty-seven volumes of The Rigby Star were sent to Salt Lake City this week for microfilming. A state library project, all files of eastern Idaho newspapers, north of Idaho Falls, are included in the current preservation of files. When the microfilming is completed, the films will be sent to a Ricks College depository where they will be available for reading and reference. The first 27 volumes of The Star, upon completion will be returned to the office and the remaining volumes including 1963 will be sent in for microfilming. Beginning in 1964, The Rigby Star was placed on a microfilming project. Jerry Glenn, of Montpelier, has the project in charge and told The Star that in one instance he had dis¬covered 20 years of files in a shed in a town in Western Idaho.
•
The Ririe Bulldogs with Karren high scorer with 20 points easily defeated the North Fremont Huskies with their sixth Nuclear League victory. In the fourth quarter the Butte County Pirates hit an explosive pace the West Jefferson Panthers, who at the second quarter were 23-26, with a final score of 42-61. The Salmon Savages, top team in the district were given a scare Friday night at Salmon when the Rigby Trojans edged them to 60-62.