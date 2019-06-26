Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
June 1910
Monday evening Mrs. M. T. Peck entertained the eighth grade at her home. The happy young guests enjoyed themselves playing games, and at 11:30 adjourned to the dining room, decorated in fine style with the class colors, purple and white, while the two long tables which occupied the room fairly groaned under the load of good things to eat. In fact it was one of the best dinners ever spread to a party in the village, and to say the guests enjoyed and did justice to the same is needless to say.
•
Joseph F. Smith, president of the Mormon church, one of his counselors, John Henry Smith, Geo. Romley, a prominent banker of Salt Lake, W. D. Rites, John Moil, general attorney for the C.W. & M. company, Melvin D. Wells, secretary, Geo. F. Odell, general manager, and G. G. Wright, manager of the Idaho Falls branch of the company above named, passed through Rigby Monday morning, being on their way to Ashton, with stops at Rexburg and St. Anthony.
•
Kelley’s rock, the monster boulder that stands a mile and a half above Heise, between the new and old channels of the South Fork, is to fall before the march of progress. The Great Feeder Canal company now has a force of ment at work putting holes for a ton of powder. It will take about two weeks to get the charge in place, so that possibly there may be a big Fourth of July celebration at Heise, as it may be ready to shoot about then.
•
The body of a man named Moore, who went into the Buffalo Fork country to trap last fall, was found about a week ago about midway between the Buffalo Fork mines and Dubois. Moore had evidently started for the latter place, but lost his way and was frozen to death.
June 1930
The local cemetery was visited by many who came to pay tributes of flowers to their graves of their departed loved ones last Friday, and by afternoon had the appearance of a large flower garden. The improvements to the cemetery were very noticeable to all, the well kept and leveled lawn forming a direct contrast to the sage brush and weed covered ground of former years.
•
The committee in charge of the celebration at Clark on July 4th, announce plans about perfected for a big time in that ward on the Nation’s birthday. The celebration will be held at the park adjoining the ward church, plenty of shade being available and an excellent field for the various events.
•
Fire destroyed the two story frame building and contents of the Hoggan Mercantile Company, owned and operated by Geo. R. Hoggan, at Lorenzo, shortly after 10 o’clock Monday night. Mr. Hoggan carried a large stock of goods in the store and enjoyed a liberal business, having recently added a new room on the building, to the south, and had the store neatly arranged. The post office fixtures and mail, current accounts and some little stock was saved, otherwise being a total loss. The loss is estimated at $11,000, partly covered by insurance. The fire was discovered by the 14 year old son of Mr. Hoggan, the heat and smoke awakening the lad, being in the roof of the second story over the boy’s head.
•
The Yellowstone express, going south, crashed into an Overland coach driven by J. H. Sargent, of Grant, on the crossing one mile north of Ucon Sunday evening shortly after 6 o’clock. The engine struck the rear end of the car, tossing it a broken mass against the crossing warning railroad sign, injuring Mr. and Mrs. Sargent, who were the occupants of the car. They were placed on the train, which was brought to a stop as soon as possible, and taken to the General hospital and Pocatello.
June 1950
County Auditor Eileen Madsen this wek received a letter from Weller R. Rowell, census enumerator for the Pocatello district, in which he stated that the preliminary figures for Jefferson county was 10,500. This figure compares with a total of 10,762 for this county for the official census in 1940, or 253 less in population.
•
Interior construction is being rushed to completion on the new Block and Broulim buildings on Main street. Plastering has been completed, furnaces installed, front glass has been placed this week in the Block building, and shelving is being made.
•
The Dill Pickle Inn is twenty years old today, June 15th, having opened for business on that date in 1930, by Mrs. Simmie Stahl. “The Dill Pickle Inn has the distinction of being the oldest of its kind in the entire valley under the same management,” stated Mrs. Stahl this week. During the many years the fame of her products from the stand have spread, and many tourists who make the annual trip to Yellowstone Park, stop at the Dill Pickle Inn for a visit and a lunch.
•
A freak hail storm from the north, intense in velocity and driving force, riddled an area about 3 miles wide and 5 miles long, at Roberts last Sunday, breaking new grain, flattening gardens, stripping trees and shrubbery of leaves, laying waste to hay crops, and leaving in its wake a general pattern of destruction. The damaged area did not reach far south of the town limits of Roberts, nor to the east, but reached as far west as the P. W. Dirham farm, and as far north as the Merle Diamond ranch, cutting east to the Tomchak farms near Snake river.
June 1970
The Food Stamp program became effective in Jefferson County, June 1st, a program which enables low income families to buy more food, a greater variety, to improve diets.
•
Despite threatening skies, progress on the Jefferson Stampede for this weekend is being made in every department. The Triangle Rodeo Co., managed by Dell Haslam, Twin Falls, is bringing their stock which is pastured at the Rodeo park. The arena, barns, grandstand and the entire park have been put in readiness for the two-day event.
•
The Clark County Rodeo, scheduled for last weekend, was postponed due to rain and cold weather. The rodeo has been rescheduled for this week end, June 20-21 at Dubois, with a full program of rodeo events other attractions, and a parade.
•
School District No. 251, Jefferson and Madison counties, is advertising bids for the destruction and removal of the old elementary school building at Roberts. Sealed bids are now being received at the administrative office and will be opened July 13, at 2 p.m. The black rock structure has not been in use since the completion of the new Roberts elementary school building in the north part of the city.