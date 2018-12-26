Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
December 1915
The Rigby Athletic team and the Ricks Academy basketball boys met here last Wednesday for the first game on the local floor this season. The visitors, supplemented by such old stars as Heber Holiand and Dave Ballantyne, came down with the intention and confidence that they would have an easy victory.
Two of Rigby’s popular and well known young people surprised their many friends Monday evening when they were united in marriage by Judge Groom, the contracting parties being Mark Randall and Miss Ora, the oldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Cloward of this city.
The latter part of last week, Sidney Whitehead, deputy game warden, found evidence of parties who were trapping beaver at the junction of the North and South Forks of the Snake near the buttes. One dead beaver was found in the trap, although no evidence of conflicting nature was discovered by the officer.
An individual wishing to acquire some easy money via the bogus check route visited the upper valley last week and up to the time he was arrested in Idaho Falls did a thriving business, disposing of checks in three towns (St. Anthony, Rexburg and Rigby) with the utmost ease.
The past month has been a busy month in the auditor’s office of Jefferson County, the total number of all instruments filed being 325. Yes, Jeff. Is little but does lots of business.
R.H. Williams was knocked unconscious and relieved of $15 and a watch by three Mexicans, while riding on a freight train on the main line just out of Dubois on Monday of this week.
December 1935
The championship 1935 football team will be awarded gold footballs as well as, the standard block “ R”. A championship trophy will be awarded to the team in recognition of their splendid record for the past season. Athletes of former years will also be honored and special feature of entertainment will be witnessed when all the athletes of the Rigby high will promenade. The lettermen will be grouped according to the year in which they graduated and designate-such.
The Rigby high school will hold an Athletic Ball in the Junior high immediately after the Lava- Rigby basketball game.
A check was received by County Assessor A. T. Johnson this week in the amount of $ 561.90, being a settlement for auto licenses purchased this year in Bonneville County, by Jefferson county residents, who should have bought their licenses in this county.
The Ririe Baseball club has completed arrangements for their “ China town” carnival at the Ririe Pavilion, beginning December 19th- and continuing until the evening of December 21st. The carnival will be formally opened Thursday evening, Dec. 19. with a Chinese Character ball and prizes will be awarded for the best gentleman and lady characters. Hansen’s orchestra will play for the dance.
The music department of the Rigby High school under the direction of Professor Hansen appeared in their first concert of the school year, Wedesday evening at the Junior high school, before a large and appreciative audience.
December 1955
Twelve 4- H clubs from Roberts, Hamer, and Mud Lake were honored at an Achievement meeting held in Roberts, November 29th according to Bill Stibal, Jr., meeting chairman.
In the Midway Junior High School area a concentrated drive was launched which netted nearly $ 1,000 in funds to equip the school’s lunch room. From this fund two stoves, sinks, trays, cookers, mixers, cabinets, and a sundry of other essentials were purchased.
Today, December 1st, is D Day throughout the nation, the second such event. SD day is Safe Driving Day when all drivers of motor vehicles should strive to live up to the ethics of being a safe and courteous driver, thus paving the way for better highway safety records. It is a time to recall that Jefferson County has had several fatalities the past year on the highways. Our records can always be improved.
Not many will be eligible for one of Idaho’s Old Timer’s license plates. One of the attractive plates in silver and black is on display in the office of Vearl Crystal, county assessor. But to have one of the licenses you must have a car thirty years or older; the license fee is $10 and need not be renewed during the life and use of the antique car.
The pre-Christmas season brings to mind, watching small children fondle toys, or stand in wrapt attention at top display windows. Their eyes are like stars in anticipation of the coming event and while all the toys they silently select for themselves may not be a reality on Christmas morning, they are happy with their gifts and readily forget the elaborate plans they have made. Christmas belongs to the children, the aged, the shut-ins or wherever love and warmth may be extended.
December 1975
Mayor George Madsen reminded drivers last week that the city ordinance requiring that all parked cars are to be off the streets between 12:00a.m. and 6: 00 a. m. will be strictly enforced to facilitate snow removal procedures in Rigby.
A. W. Hutchens, Jefferson County Road Superintendent, is concerned about the possibility of a serious accident resulting from people pushing snow from their private driveways on to the public roads. When the snow is taken from the private drive way it is slushy. When it freezes it causes an obstruction which could cause a very serious accident.
Sugar beets processed at the U and I refinery in Idaho Falls are grown in the Snake River Valley from Sugar City in the north and extending to the Burley area, Idaho ranks third among the states for total beet production.
In a secret ballot vote of 71 to 19 teachers of School District 251 met last week and decided to give notice to the local school board that if they do not go back to the negotiating table, the teachers will take the board to court.
A self proclaimed spokesman for a number of rural residents who are unhappy with the county wide pick up of solid waste protested the system last week after reading a front page article in the December 18 Star that he claimed was “sugar coated.”
The State Attorney General’s office recently advised against the appointment of fact finders to investigate the teacher/ school board controversy in Jefferson County. In a letter dated December 2 directed to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Roy Truby, at his request, it was the feeling of the Attorney General’s office that the issue is whether or not a valid contract exists between the teachers and school board of District 251
Sam H. Bennion was reappointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, Salt Lake City Branch. Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco for 1976. Bennion is President of the V- l Oil Company.