Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1906
The republican primary elections of Rigby precinct, for the purpose of electing five delegates to attend the county convention, will be held at the town hall Monday, September 24, between the hour of two and seven p.m. Two justices of the peace and one constable for said precinct will be nominated at the same time.
Peaches are now in abundance on the market here, and are selling at a price within the reach of all who care for this most delicious fruit, the prevailing price being 75 cents a box. Plums and pears are also plentiful, while as to appels, they are too common to eat. But it will be different next winter, so you would do well to harvest now, while they are within your grasp.
1909
Charles Doman and wife and daughter Silvina, Miss Vilate Brown, Irvin Jones and Rufus Doman, returned Saturday from a two weeks trip to Yellowstone park. They were favored with excellent weather and were in the park seven days, during which time they took in much of the great sights to be seen there. They were fortunate at being present when an old geyser which had not played or eight years began throwing water, steam and rocks into the air. The crater is situated about fifty feet north of the Fountain geyser and in a day, blew out two large holes, enlarging the hole to three times its original size.
Last Friday about one o’clock, the home of J.F. Marckham, on north State Street, caught on fire and in a remarkable short time, the house was reduced to ashes. Mrs. Markham had gone to one of the neighbors for a bucket of water, being absent from the house not more than ten minutes, but when she returned, the flames had made such a headway that it was not possible for her to enter the house. Consequently, everything within the house was consumed, the loss being total, as no insurance was carried on the household goods, the same being in the neighborhood of $400.
1920s
As a result of a reduction in the state and county tax levies the tax payers of Jefferson County will be called upon to pay something like $11,000 less taxes for 1926 than they were in 1925. The state levy was reduced from .50 for $100 valuation to .44, while the Jefferson County levy made by the county commissioners Tuesday was reduced from $1.50 per $100 valuation to $1.45. Thus the combined state and county levy here is $1.89 as against $2.00 last year.
Yardmaster Wilkinson was met with one of the longest trains on record pulled into the local yards. A train with one hundred refrigerator cars or “freezers” to be used locally and for distribution to points north on the branch for potato shipments was sent in.
A good sized crowd attended the dance at Riverside Wednesday night, the music by Mickey’s orchestra of Salt Lake, being one of the best to have ever played the pavillion.
1940s
Today Rigby stake is being host the the Old Folks. The day will being with a program at 10:30 this morning at the tabernacle, followed by a bandquest at 12:30. Free picture show, dancing, visiting and refreshments will make up the afternoon’s program. All persons in the stake over 60, regardless of creed or color are extended a cordial invitation to attend.
The Rigby Junior baseball team defeated Sugar City at Sugar City Tuesday afternoon with a score of 12 to 8. The Rigby battery was made up of Mueller and Lewis, batter for Sugar City, Montague and Waldram.
Walter H. Bratt, superintendent of the Fall River Rural Electric cooperative at Ashton, received word Monday from the office in Washington, D.C., to proceed with construction of a 27-mile power line extension line in Jefferson county. The line will be joined at Lyman to the recently completed extension line from Ashton. The new extension will service farm houses in the vicinities of Bryne siding, Butler’s Island and Rigby. Mr. Bratt estimated the cost of the line at approximately $20,000, figuring $700 as the cost per mile. Work will begin immediately, with completion expected within four weeks.
The County Health Department this week received a baby incubator express prepaid without any expense to the county. The incubator will be used in the care of premature babies and is available for home use in such emergencies. The incubator can also be used in a hospital and when used in homes can be heated electrically or with hot water.
The Ririe Fair board announces plans are nearly complete for the 7th annual fair. Many new features will be added this year and possibly the committee will make final arrangements soon for a carnival of shows and rides. All stick entries will again parade with added prizes. Much favorable comment has been expressed on the past showing of stock a much larger exhibit is expected this year. All 4-H club showing will be held at the Community Hall.
1960s
Marriage vows were spoken in a home ceremony, Friday evening, September 2 when Miss. Rae Lee Guidinger and Mont E. Faulkner exchanged rings in a ceremony performed by Bishop Irvin Harrop. Parents of the couple are Mr. and Mrs. Norris Guiginger, Lorenzo, at whose home the wedding took place and Mr. and Mrs. Fred Faulkner, Bancroft.
The Jefferson Cowbell held their business meeting, Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. in the courthouse. Delores Skaar, president, conducted. Bernice Robison gave a financial report and she also have a report that there were now 41 membres. Gwen Ellsworth gave a report on what is being done by the cowbells. This week the cowbells are busy working in the Idaho Cattle Feeders booths at the East Idaho State Fair.
The Ririe Bulldogs defeated that Firth Cougars Friday afternoon 61-6 with Ririe racking up a 48-0 lead at the half-time for the Bulldogs homecoming victory. Scoring was divided among five Ririe starters with Craig Summers scoring three touchdowns, Bruce Brown and Mike Mason getting two each and Gary Harris and David Buck one touchdown each. Firth scored its only touchdown with only 12 seconds remaining in the game on an eight-yard run by sophomore quarterback Jerry Adolfson.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Groom, Rigby, September 9 at the Idaho Falls LDS Hospital.
Mrs. Linda Kay Norwood is a newcomer to the Rigby High School faculty she is a home economics teacher. Idaho Falls is her home town. Mrs. Norwood holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Idaho, Moscow, and has had a summer session at Idaho State University, Pocatello. This is her first year of teaching. She lists her hobbies as sewing and singing, having a music minor from the University of Idaho. Her husband, Terry G. Norwood is employed at Westinghouse, A.E.C.