Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1912
Joseph Jones, the Short Line Detective, was here Tuesday for the purpose of locating the party who stole something like 100 pints of whisky from the depot some months since. On weighing the boxes it was discovered they were much heavier than when they were received, and upon investigation it, it was found they were filled with rock and dry battery cells, there being only six bottles left in the two boxes. Roy Mitchell, who was working at the depot at the time, is accused of having gotten away with the goods, in fact, as we understand it, he has confessed to have done so.
•
There came dangerously near being a “twister” in connection with the storm of Saturday evening, some twenty miles southeast of town. A big black cloud was accompanied by the regulation funnel that accompanies cyclones, and after travelling a distance the same parted, letting out a volume of smoke that traveled along the ground for quite a way. Quite a number witnessed the phenomenon from their yards here in Rigby.
•
Hotels and rooming houses that have not complied with the new law on the statute books of this state with reference to proper fire protection, are going to be closed as fast as James H. Wallis, state hotel inspector, can get to them. Mr. Wallis proposes to protect the patrons of these establishments, no matter if they are in the most remote part of Idaho.
•
The American Land and Irrigation exposition to be held in New York in November of this year, offers $1,000 in prizes, cups and coins for the best potatoes. First, a grand sweepstakes prize of a $750 solid silver cup; second, a $200 solid silver loving cup for the best county exhibit of potatoes; third, $100 in gold coin for the fifty biggest potatoes grown by a single grower, of any variety or varieties.
1932
Engineers representing the federal department of reclamation, for a study of water storage and conservation, have not been instructed to include the flood control, water storage or power possibilities of the south fork of the Snake River in their studies. Additional funds will be required for this work, if it is to be done, as not a sufficient amount was appropriated for a study other than in the Teton River basin project with some study to be made of storage possibilities along the north fork.
•
The Mormon cricket—a long-horned grasshopper, was probably so named because of the incident in the spring of 1848 when vast swarms of the crickets invaded fields tilled by Mormons in the Great Salt Lake basin. Enough of the crickets are present to ruin all crops and vegetation if not brought under control before reaching the adult stage. A deep trench was being dug this afternoon and farmers were being rallied to drive the insects to common ground.
•
Mr. Fife operates a fox farm in connection with his regular farm duties and his yield of new foxes exceeded his expectations. He has 21 pairs and their young this year total 102, an exceedingly good crop according to Mr. Fife, who states there is no “depression” in the fox business.
•
The average life of an automobile, due to curtailed purchasing power of the public and an increasing durability of the product, is considerably longer today in the flush days preceding 1929. In our current investigations of the motor trade, widely varying opinions have been discovered on the subject of car life. One prominent car manufacturer feels that the average span is now around 10 years; others estimate that the existence of the motor car currently ranges from 8 1/2 to 9 1/2 years.
1952
800 Participated In Pet Parade. The children with their usual enthusiasm, backed by the full cooperation of their teachers, entered the parade, dressed in many costumes, with a variety of pets from birds to fine riding horses. As usual, the pet parade and the children with their genius for the original, the comic and timely subjects, gave hundreds of spectators a laugh and a few minutes of pleasure as they, with their teachers, gave the annual Pet Parade. Even the pets behaved nicely.
•
Deputy Sheriff Bruce Rising hasn’t decided as yet whether to mark down May 30th as a lucky day, or just another day of varied duty. In the morning he was called to the Roberts section where someone had tied tin cans to a bull’s tail, enraging the animal until he was ready to charge any living object. In attempting to throw a rope over the animal Bruce very narrowly escaped being struck by the long horns of the enraged animal.
•
Immediately following the parade Friday, the bathing beauty contest will be held on Main Street. The one awarded first will be queen of the Rodeo and the second and third place winners her attendants. The admission prices to the Rodeo will be the same as last year, $1.50 for adults and 50 cents for children under 12. This includes tax.
•
Fans to the number of 1,800 filled the bleachers and grandstand at the rodeo park Friday night, while the Saturday night attendance was over 1,900. Ninety cowboy riders were on hand for the June 13- 14 event, to try their skill against the bucking animals, and to rope the agile Brahma calves.
•
A break-in at the Menan Co-Op took place between midnight on Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. An unsuccessful attempt was made to blow the wall safe with dynamite. The store was burglarized about one year ago, the entrance being made in the same manner as Monday night.
1972
Jefferson County’s F.F.A. and 4-H clubs swept the boards at the Junior Fat Stock Show in Idaho Falls, taking the Belnap Trophy for the 20th consecutive year, and piling up honors in every category. One farmer, who talked to this writer, regretted the lack of community interest in the show, saying that he had to purchase his son’s show pig in order not to be “embarrassed.” As a community, we should be very cognizant of what our youngsters are doing in the field of agriculture— it is our mainstay, the basis of the local economy.
•
The inscription stated that the flagpole was a gift from the Midway High School class of 1940. To the ninth graders at Midway, that meant that the flagpole was ancient, it was a relic of the past. It had been the anchor for flags that represented forty-eight states, then forty-nine, and now the fifty states that make our nation. The pole supported Old Glory during World War II, the Korean War, and the conflict.
•
Under the direction of Miss Sharon Wolfe, Rigby High School took their annual musical on tour. The seven hour bus ride to Caldwell was full of fun. To each his own: playing ‘old maid,’ singing and very little sleep because the chaperones kept rolling in the aisles.
•
Rigby’s first brick high school fell the last of the week to a giant crane, swinging a steel ball, which leveled the building within hours and left a heap of rubble where the once imposing building stood. The R on the top was salvaged.
•
Devastation and vandalism, which hit Midway Elementary School sometime between 6:00 p.m. Saturday night and 7 a.m. Monday morning, laid waste to the interior of the building’s classrooms, kitchen, library, multipurpose room, offices, sickroom etc. Nothing that could be opened, pulled, thrown or upset escaped their clutches.